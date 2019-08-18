Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has Trimmed Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Position as Market Value Rose; Nomura Holdings Holds Position in Mid (MAA)

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Mid (MAA) by 517.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 13,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.86% . The institutional investor held 16,493 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79M, up from 2,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Mid for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $124.21. About 603,774 shares traded or 12.87% up from the average. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 19.45% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment 1Q Rev $386M; 29/05/2018 – Acorda Announces EMA Validation of the MAA Submission for INBRIJA™ (levodopa inhalation powder); 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS EXPECT TO RECEIVE DECISION FROM EMA REGARDING MAA FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA IN H2 2018; 18/04/2018 – SHIRE – SWISS AGENCY FOR THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS VALIDATES SHIRE’S MAA FOR INVESTIGATIONAL HEREDITARY ANGIOEDEMA (HAE) TREATMENT LANADELUMAB; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Sees 2Q FFO $1.43/Shr-FFO $1.53/Shr; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: University of `Maa’ deploys heard of therapy goats; 07/05/2018 – MAA Announces Pricing of Senior Unsecured Notes Offering; 09/03/2018 – ARADIGM SUBMITS MAA TO EMA FOR LINHALIQ EU MARKETING APPROVAL; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 07/05/2018 – MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITIES – OPERATING PARTNERSHIP PRICED $400 MLN OFFERING OF MAALP’S 4.200% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2028

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 49.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 14,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 14,700 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.33 million, down from 29,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $9.89 during the last trading session, reaching $530.09. About 558,456 shares traded or 2.72% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 17/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECT SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ CORE NET SALES TO INCREASE BY A MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $17.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $14.95 TO $15.45; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sherwin-Williams Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHW); 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter; 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 40C EPS DILUTION DUE TO LOWES SPENDING IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co. CDS Widens 5 Bps

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Inv Counselors, a North Carolina-based fund reported 500 shares. Arrow Corporation invested in 0.43% or 4,345 shares. Ironwood Finance Ltd Company stated it has 19 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Buckingham Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 769 shares. Sun Life Finance Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 139 shares. Torray Limited Liability Company owns 37,830 shares or 1.72% of their US portfolio. State Street Corporation holds 0.12% or 3.56M shares in its portfolio. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd holds 0.22% or 1,402 shares. Legacy Prtn owns 710 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.08% or 574 shares. Cornerstone Advisors invested in 0.31% or 20,000 shares. Spears Abacus Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 896 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Mai Cap has 10,918 shares. Sequoia Advsr Ltd Llc reported 4,305 shares. Cumberland Prns Ltd reported 940 shares.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.51 earnings per share, up 14.61% or $0.83 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $600.59 million for 20.36 P/E if the $6.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.91% negative EPS growth.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Sherwin-Williams Earnings: SHW Stock Soars Despite Revenue Miss – Investorplace.com” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sherwin-Williams: A Boring Company That Is A Superstar – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What To Know Before Buying The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13,325 shares to 323,525 shares, valued at $12.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Americold Rlty Tr by 123,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 439,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold MAA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 102.75 million shares or 1.85% less from 104.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 10,455 shares. Hl Services Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 3,005 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Llc has invested 0.15% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co reported 1,926 shares. Fmr Ltd accumulated 1.35 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pettee Investors reported 9,243 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Japan-based Nomura has invested 0.01% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Utd Ser Automobile Association holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) for 37,197 shares. Eaton Vance Management has 694,467 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 1.09% or 54,240 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) for 1.19 million shares. Dubuque State Bank stated it has 0% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Franklin Resource invested in 102,492 shares. Voya Mgmt Llc has 574,247 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Westwood invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $23.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 4,056 shares to 3,944 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (Put) (SPY) by 3.83 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.22 million shares, and cut its stake in T (NYSE:TMUS).

More notable recent Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mid-America Apartment Communities’ (MAA) CEO Eric Bolton on Q1 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “5 Top Dividend Stocks in Residential REITs – The Motley Fool” published on March 14, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Superior Business Model Is Paying Dividends – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 19, 2019.