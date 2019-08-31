Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has Raised Associated Banc (ASB) Holding by $795,900; Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Shareholder Richard Bernstein Advisors Lowered Stake

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Associated Banc Corp (ASB) by 127.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought 37,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 67,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, up from 29,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Associated Banc Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $19.24. About 784,775 shares traded. Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) has declined 21.06% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ASB News: 02/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 18/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Associated Banc-Corp, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Nathan’s Fam; 01/05/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp: Terms of Transaction Not Disclosed; 11/04/2018 – Associated Bank offers Milwaukee Brewers fans the “Home Crew Advantage”; 03/05/2018 – Associated Bank recognized by Fannie Mae as STAR Performer for mortgage servicing excellence for sixth year; 16/04/2018 – Associated Bank announces $2.4 billion Community Commitment Plan; 24/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP ASB.N – REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION IS IN ADDITION TO AUTHORITY REMAINING UNDER PREVIOUS PROGRAM; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: ASB 1Q EPS 40C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 41C; 01/05/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP TO BUY ANDERSON INSURANCE & INVESTMENT; 19/04/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp 1Q Net Income Available to Common Equity of $67M

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 30.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc sold 17,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 39,734 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, down from 57,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $50.6. About 5.89M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 19/03/2018 – Gaming Giants Win Big Data Challenge With Anodot to Keep Millions of Players in the Game; 09/04/2018 – USO and Activision to Bring ‘Call of Duty: WWII’ to Service Members Overseas; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC.’S SR UNSECURED; 05/04/2018 – Spyro, the Original Roast Master, is Back! Spyro Reignited Trilogy Arrives Sept. 21; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BOOSTS CY 2018 REV. & EPS OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q Adj EPS 46c; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard1Q Net Bookings $1.38 Billion; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 REV $7,355 MLN; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CFO – AMRITA AHUJA IS GOING TO BECOME NEXT CFO OF BLIZZARD – CONF CALL; 20/03/2018 – S&P Raises Ratings on Activision, Including Corporate Credit Rating, to ‘BBB+’ From ‘BBB’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold ASB shares while 72 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 118.71 million shares or 3.54% less from 123.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) for 244,001 shares. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 34,698 shares. Wedge Cap L LP Nc holds 22,448 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company has invested 0% in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 0.01% invested in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) for 39,765 shares. D E Shaw Comm Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). 60,100 are held by Renaissance Limited. Menta Capital Lc stated it has 29,054 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 309,031 shares. Sei Investments invested 0.01% in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Arizona State Retirement stated it has 118,005 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 197,203 shares. 17,635 are owned by Alps Advisors Inc. Insight 2811 Inc has 10,000 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Blackrock owns 15.38M shares.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 116,428 shares to 98,400 shares, valued at $4.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Webster Finl Corp Conn (NYSE:WBS) by 86,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,500 shares, and cut its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsrs accumulated 1,743 shares. The New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). The New York-based Kerrisdale Advisers Ltd has invested 4.15% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Andra Ap holds 111,100 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Webster Commercial Bank N A invested in 0% or 119 shares. Kj Harrison & Partners Inc reported 0.16% stake. Telos Management reported 33,576 shares. Parametric Lc reported 0.05% stake. Willingdon Wealth reported 432 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cap Fund Mgmt Sa has invested 0.02% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Texas-based Penn Davis Mcfarland has invested 2.26% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). The Massachusetts-based Peddock Capital Advsr Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Royal London Asset Management Ltd accumulated 321,604 shares or 0% of the stock. Ibm Retirement Fund invested 0.12% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

