Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has Lowered Its Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $3.58 Million; As Universal Display (OLED) Valuation Rose, Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Lowered Its Holding

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 30.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 9,830 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 22,220 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.09 million, down from 32,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $372.07. About 2.51 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/04/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING THE AGREEMENTS, BAPAS IS ANTICIPATED TO SUPPORT MORE THAN 70 BOEING AIRCRAFT WITHIN SINGAPORE AIRLINES GROUP; 17/05/2018 – China said to offer $200 bln U.S. trade deficit reduction package; 30/04/2018 – BOEING HAS ‘SOLID’ PROCESS FOR REVIEWING DISCRIMINATION CLAIMS; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS PURCHASE ALSO ASSUMES ABOUT $1.0B OF NET DEBT; 15/03/2018 – Look inside Boeing’s race against SpaceX to launch the next generation of human spaceflight; 12/04/2018 – chrisplumb: Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 23/03/2018 – BOEING – NEW ORDER FOR TWO 777 FREIGHTERS VALUED AT $678 MLN ACCORDING TO LIST PRICES; 23/03/2018 – Boeing reportedly set to win American wide-body jet order; 15/03/2018 – St Louis Bus Jrn: Boeing in the running for $15 billion F/A-18 order from India

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp (OLED) by 57.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 2,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.16% . The institutional investor held 2,205 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $415,000, down from 5,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Universal Display Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $162.7. About 424,982 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has risen 119.08% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 119.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 10/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference May 23; 20/03/2018 – It seems that Ray soneira; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Universal Display; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q Rev $43.6M; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORP OLED.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $280 MLN TO $310 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Universal Display; 23/05/2018 – Universal Display Receives 2018 BOE Technology Supplier Award for Outstanding Strategic Partner; 03/05/2018 – Universal Display 1Q EPS 13c; 09/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 18/04/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Honored with Governor’s Annual Occupational Safety & Health Award

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 23,500 shares to 243,900 shares, valued at $9.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 15,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 39.92 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 18.75% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.48 per share. OLED’s profit will be $26.85M for 71.36 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Universal Display Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.04% negative EPS growth.