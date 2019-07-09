Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has Lowered Its Apple (AAPL) Stake; Exelon (EXC) Sentiment Is 1.13

Exelon Corp (EXC) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 335 hedge funds started new and increased holdings, while 297 cut down and sold holdings in Exelon Corp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 742.04 million shares, down from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Exelon Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 12 to 10 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 45 Reduced: 252 Increased: 237 New Position: 98.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 31.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 51,900 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 12.19%. The Picton Mahoney Asset Management holds 113,800 shares with $21.62M value, down from 165,700 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $925.71B valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $201.2. About 14.17M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – Apple is one of the few tech companies that fits into Warren Buffett’s investment philosophy. #AllThingsBuffett; 25/04/2018 – TRUMP MEETING W/ APPLE’S COOK HAS ENDED: WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL; 02/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Calls Apple CEO Comments `Glib’ (Correct); 28/03/2018 – Andy Dane Carter’s Unlocked Now Web Series Debuts on e360tv this April to Stream on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and More; 19/04/2018 – VIVENDI’S PAY-TV UNIT CANAL PLUS TO ANNOUNCE ADDITIONAL DISTRIBUTION DEAL WITH APPLE NEXT WEEK-EXECUTIVE; 24/05/2018 – Phone Scoop: Jury Says Samsung On the Hook for $539M Over Apple Designs: A California jury today decided that Samsung must pay; 10/04/2018 – Postal Leadership Gap, Seaspan’s Consolidating Plans, Apple Seeks Sustainable Suppliers; 17/05/2018 – WRAL: With Apple on the hook, legislative leaders roll out incentive reforms; 30/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : MAXIM SAYS SUBSCRIPTION SERVICES LONG-TERM OPPORTUNITY NOT ATTRACTIVE ENOUGH; 26/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business. via @cnbctech

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity. On Friday, February 1 LEVINSON ARTHUR D sold $255,087 worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 1,521 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “This Analyst Has an Opinion on Apple (AAPL): Ignore It – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “In Case The Bears Are Right About Apple – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple Revamps MacBook Lineup Ahead of Back-to-School Shopping Season – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: MSFT,SYMC,AVGO,AAPL – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 23.73 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple had 71 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by UBS. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, March 26. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 30 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Wedbush. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Buy” rating and $228 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Buy” rating and $228 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by Bank of America. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, April 25. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $23100 target in Thursday, May 30 report. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 28,000 are owned by Legacy Private Tru. The New York-based Wg Shaheen And Associates Dba Whitney And has invested 4.97% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Benin Mgmt holds 37,613 shares or 3.07% of its portfolio. 58,399 were reported by Main Street Limited Liability Co. Oklahoma-based Arvest Bancorp Trust Division has invested 1.91% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 30,083 were accumulated by At Bancshares. Grace White stated it has 2,581 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Loeb Prns, a New York-based fund reported 1,115 shares. White Pine Invest holds 25,564 shares or 2.43% of its portfolio. Shine Investment Advisory Service holds 6,136 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Alpha Windward Ltd has invested 0.17% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Saturna Corporation reported 615,589 shares stake. Family Firm Incorporated invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). M Holdings reported 2.93% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Proffitt Goodson holds 9,116 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) stake by 191,921 shares to 193,921 valued at $30.71M in 2019Q1. It also upped Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 3,270 shares and now owns 27,370 shares. Viavi Solutions Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 12.68% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.71 per share. EXC’s profit will be $601.99M for 19.74 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.74% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Takeaways From New York’s Ambitious Climate Change Plan – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss Exelon’s (NYSE:EXC) 45% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What You Must Know About Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ComEd Solar Training Report Shines Light on Progress – Business Wire” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $47.54 billion. It owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It has a 20.39 P/E ratio. The firm also sells renewable energy and other energy-related services and products; and sells electricity and natural gas to wholesale and retail customers.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $837,900 activity.