Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has Decreased Progressive Ohio (PGR) Stake By $303,840; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Stericycle, Inc. (SRCL) Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Stericycle has $70 highest and $4400 lowest target. $54.75's average target is 24.23% above currents $44.07 stock price.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) stake by 1.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 4,220 shares as Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR)’s stock rose 5.29%. The Picton Mahoney Asset Management holds 302,480 shares with $21.81M value, down from 306,700 last quarter. Progressive Corp Ohio now has $43.83B valuation. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $74.96. About 2.11 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR); 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Earned $7.17B, Up 19%; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q EPS $1.22; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL COMBINED RATIO 89.9% :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED IN MARCH 2018 $2,279.7 MLN VS $1,892.8 MLN IN MARCH 2017; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.28B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.65, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold Stericycle, Inc. shares while 93 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 95.26 million shares or 7.44% more from 88.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Ltd Co invested in 75,214 shares or 0.01% of the stock. National Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Ent Fincl Svcs owns 16 shares. Atria Ltd Liability reported 4,533 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement holds 0.02% or 126,320 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.04% or 2.65 million shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) for 15,021 shares. Neuberger Berman has invested 0.08% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Cornerstone Advisors has 0% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) for 39 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada owns 252,144 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) for 5,418 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can accumulated 52,031 shares. Macquarie Gru Limited invested in 300 shares. Fairpointe Capital Ltd reported 2.56% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). 11,135 were reported by Autus Asset Limited Liability Co.

Stericycle, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.02 billion. The firm collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s services and products include medical waste management, reusable sharps disposal management, pharmaceutical waste, and hazardous waste management services; integrated waste stream solutions program; sustainability and recycling services for expired or unused inventory; secure information destruction and hard drive destruction services; and regulated recall and returns management communication, logistics, and data management services for expired, withdrawn, or recalled products.

Among 7 analysts covering Progressive (NYSE:PGR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Progressive has $9600 highest and $59 lowest target. $85’s average target is 13.39% above currents $74.96 stock price. Progressive had 14 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17. Janney Capital initiated the shares of PGR in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 1 with “Overweight”. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $9500 target in Monday, July 29 report. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, May 17. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. Wells Fargo maintained The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Wells Fargo has “Hold” rating and $73 target. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) earned “Buy” rating by B. Riley & Co on Thursday, June 13. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 25 by Raymond James. On Monday, July 1 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) stake by 9,980 shares to 85,880 valued at $9.84 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) stake by 37,393 shares and now owns 210,004 shares. Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) was raised too.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 EPS, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $742.50M for 14.76 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.