Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has Decreased Msa Safety (MSA) Stake; ISHARE FTSE/XINHUA A50 CHINA TRACKER ORD (IFXAF) SI Decreased By 4.46%

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased Msa Safety Inc (MSA) stake by 25.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 5,300 shares as Msa Safety Inc (MSA)’s stock declined 3.68%. The Picton Mahoney Asset Management holds 15,300 shares with $1.58 million value, down from 20,600 last quarter. Msa Safety Inc now has $3.87 billion valuation. It closed at $99.87 lastly. It is down 5.75% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSA News: 16/04/2018 – Part Trailblazer, Part Top Gun: MSA to Debut New Jet-Style Fire Helmet at 2018 Fire Department lnstructor’s Conference; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Report: US Cig & Tobacco Volume Declines’ Impact On MSA; 19/04/2018 – RPAI Signs Two New Leases At Huebner Oaks In The San Antonio MSA; 07/05/2018 – MSA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 38C/SHR FROM 35C/SHR, BDVD EST. 37C; 15/05/2018 – MSA Board Elects Nishan J. Vartanian CEO of MSA Safety; William M. Lambert Elected Non-Executive Chairman; 19/04/2018 – PRIMORIS SERVICES – 4 NEW MSA WITH MAJOR UTILITY CUSTOMERS WITH A 3-YEAR ANTICIPATED VALUE OF ABOUT $63 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Snipp Signs MSA With CLS Holdings USA, Inc, to Implement a Customer Retention and Management Platform Across Its Future Portfolio of Dispensaries; 02/05/2018 – MSA Supports OSHA’s 2018 National Safety Stand-Down by Offering Free On-Site Safety Seminars; 07/05/2018 – MSA Safety Raises Dividend to 38c; 17/04/2018 – MSA Security Opens Additional Windsor Training Facility in San Diego

Analysts await MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.18 EPS, up 1.72% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.16 per share. MSA’s profit will be $45.69M for 21.16 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by MSA Safety Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.28% negative EPS growth.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) stake by 9,980 shares to 85,880 valued at $9.84 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) stake by 191,921 shares and now owns 193,921 shares. Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold MSA shares while 54 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 27.58 million shares or 3.13% less from 28.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,071 were reported by Thrivent For Lutherans. Vanguard Group Inc reported 3.68M shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 9,348 shares. Verition Fund Management Llc has 0.02% invested in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Toronto Dominion Comml Bank accumulated 1 shares or 0% of the stock. Park National Oh reported 2,376 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). 21,611 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 25,177 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability Corp holds 66,117 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. Northern Tru Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA). Comerica Retail Bank reported 64,789 shares. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 0% or 11,350 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 18,645 shares.