Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has Decreased Its Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Stake by $6.19 Million as Share Value Declined; Champlain Investment Partners Continues to Hold Position in Blackbaud (BLKB)

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Blackbaud Inc. (BLKB) by 1.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc bought 35,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.47M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $196.75M, up from 2.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Blackbaud Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $84.76. About 138,684 shares traded. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 20.85% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 05/04/2018 – Blackbaud Announces the Next Generation of Cloud Grantmaking; 05/05/2018 – Blackbaud Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 10; 15/05/2018 – Blackbaud Presenting at Conference May 24; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackbaud Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLKB); 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q EPS 37c; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD REAFFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR FINL GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 Blackbaud Hosts Emerging Female Leader from South Africa as part of Fortune/U.S. State Department Global Women’s Mentoring Part; 26/03/2018 – Blackbaud Invites Change Agents to Orlando, Florida for bbcon 2018, the Premier Tech Gathering for Social Good; 25/04/2018 – Daxko Unveils Strategic Partnership with Blackbaud at NAYDO 2018 to Fuel Increased Growth in YMCA Fundraising; 01/05/2018 – BLACKBAUD BUYS MKT LEADING FUNDRAISING PERFORMANCE MGMT

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 49.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 14,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,700 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.33M, down from 29,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $460.33. About 168,755 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Core Net Sales Increasing by a Mid-To-High Single Digit Percentage; 17/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 2018 EPS EX-VALSPAR COSTS RISING 24% AT MIDPOINT; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 16/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Net $250.1M; 22/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $19.12 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $134,408 activity. $58,088 worth of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) was sold by CHOU TIMOTHY C K on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold BLKB shares while 64 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 49.62 million shares or 2.00% less from 50.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman & invested in 0% or 328 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc stated it has 8,560 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. First Manhattan invested in 866 shares or 0% of the stock. Champlain Ptnrs Limited Com has 2.47 million shares. Trillium Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.67% or 167,026 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 29,468 shares. Moreover, Fred Alger has 0.18% invested in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation invested in 0.02% or 695,987 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd stated it has 302,053 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr Inc holds 0.01% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) or 2,759 shares. Pnc Fin Gp has invested 0% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Goldman Sachs accumulated 173,033 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com owns 11,100 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp stated it has 33,006 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB).

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04B and $11.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Talend Sa Sponsored Adr by 249,305 shares to 720,105 shares, valued at $36.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat Inc. (NYSE:RHT) by 545,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 403,955 shares, and cut its stake in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL).

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 31,400 shares to 47,400 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 191,921 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,921 shares, and has risen its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Spectrum Mngmt has 0.05% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 378 shares. Boys Arnold And invested in 0.23% or 3,580 shares. Burney Co holds 7,697 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 607,360 shares. Adams Natural Resource Fund has 1.72% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 23,600 shares. Capital World Investors owns 4.40 million shares. B Riley Wealth Management has 0.1% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 1,337 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset has 0.03% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 9,583 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorporation reported 100 shares stake. Calamos Lc accumulated 0.04% or 14,618 shares. 60,854 were reported by Glenmede Tru Na. Hudson Valley Invest Advisors Adv holds 0.7% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 6,739 shares. 9,015 are held by Boston Family Office Limited Liability Corp. Andra Ap holds 0.16% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) or 12,600 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md owns 1.18 million shares.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $6.37 earnings per share, up 11.17% or $0.64 from last year’s $5.73 per share. SHW’s profit will be $582.20 million for 18.07 P/E if the $6.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 76.94% EPS growth.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.