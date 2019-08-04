Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has Decreased Healthequity (HQY) Position by $2.51 Million; Valuation Rose; Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder West Oak Capital Lowered Its Holding as Stock Value Declined

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 16.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 34,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The institutional investor held 176,870 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.09 million, down from 211,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $78.91. About 530,732 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 19/03/2018 – HQY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $106.0M TO $111.0M, EST. $104.7M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $276 MLN TO $282 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 EPS 74c-EPS 80c; 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthEquity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HQY); 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Debra McCowan to the Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE BETWEEN $0.98 TO $1.04 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Adj EPS 98c-Adj EPS $1.04; 05/03/2018 HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce Year-end Results; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE OF $0.74 TO $0.80 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 81.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 10,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 2,330 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133,000, down from 12,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $71.15. About 10.06M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 28/03/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm face MOFCOM meeting delay, sources say [16:09 BST28 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BlackBerry to provide software for Jaguar Land Rover vehicles; 16/03/2018 – JACOBS SEES CLEAR MERITS TO EXPLORING PATH TO TAKE QCOM PRIVATE; 13/03/2018 – A failed merger between Qualcomm and Broadcom has some investors worried about the Trump administration’s tougher rhetoric on China; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – MAKING GOOD PROGRESS ON EXECUTING $1 BILLION COST PLAN, ARE FOCUSED ON CLOSING PENDING ACQUISITION OF NXP; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders to April 5, 2018 as a Result of an Order from CFIUS; 16/03/2018 – NEW: Qualcomm is board meeting now and discussing the fate of former CEO, chairman and current board member Paul Jacobs, Dow Jones reports; Jacobs indicated interest to Qualcomm’s board about taking the firm private, sources told CNBC; 15/03/2018 – Proxy-Adviser Recommendation Amounts to Symbolic Show of Protest Against Qualcomm; 06/03/2018 – Rival chipmakers Qualcomm and Broadcom are in a back-and-forth that can only be described as a soap opera Qualcomm has no interest – never has and never will – in letting Singapore-based Broadcom take over its company; 14/03/2018 – President Trump’s decision to block Broadcom’s bid for Qualcomm positions the U.S. like other protectionist countries around M&A

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oak Assocs Limited Oh stated it has 1.44% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Arrowstreet Cap LP holds 91,348 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 178,733 were reported by Raymond James Trust Na. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 0.01% or 62,338 shares. Duff And Phelps Mngmt holds 13,065 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 24,769 were accumulated by Etrade Cap Mgmt. Edgar Lomax Va reported 166,185 shares. Stearns Serv Group Inc Inc owns 6,874 shares. 6,173 are held by Community Financial Ltd Liability Corp. Bank Of Hawaii reported 21,192 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Johnson Counsel holds 16,657 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Llc reported 910 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.62% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 675,873 shares. Natixis invested 0.22% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Saturna Cap owns 832,690 shares or 1.39% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.28 per share. HQY’s profit will be $16.31 million for 75.88 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by HealthEquity, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.78% negative EPS growth.