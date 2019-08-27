Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has Cut Its Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) Position as Shares Rose; As Career Education (CECO) Stock Price Rose, Holder Lonestar Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Career Education Corp (CECO) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 21,084 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.41% . The hedge fund held 778,916 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.87 million, down from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Career Education Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $20.67. About 250,662 shares traded. Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) has risen 4.06% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.06% the S&P500. Some Historical CECO News: 17/05/2018 – Career Education 30.9% Owned by Hedge Funds; 22/04/2018 – DJ Career Education Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CECO)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (CPT) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 4,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% . The institutional investor held 161,400 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.38M, down from 165,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Camden Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $107.34. About 81,231 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 14.89% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.16 TO $1.20, EST. $1.19; 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA AB DIGN.ST – HAS BEGUN PROCESS OF OBTAINING A CURRENT PROCEDURAL TERMINOLOGY (CPT®) CODE FOR FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING SYSTEMS; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY FFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.15; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Net $40.5M; 09/04/2018 – CPT TECHNOLOGY 000536.SZ SAYS MARCH CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 337.8 MLN YUAN; 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – RESOLVES APPOINTMENT OF PRAPART PRAISUWANNA AS THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.04; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – EXPECT 2018 SAME PROPERTY NOI GROWTH TO BE 2.7% AT MIDPOINT OF GUIDANCE RANGE, COMPARED TO ORIGINAL OUTLOOK OF 2.5%; 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA INITIATES ACTION WITH AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION TO ADD CPT® CODES FOR INSURANCE COVERAGE OF FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING MEDICAL DEVICES; 06/03/2018 CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 323.9 MLN YUAN IN FEB

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold CECO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 56.00 million shares or 2.88% more from 54.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Management And Equity Rech has invested 0.01% in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) for 63,128 shares. Amer Interest Gru holds 0% or 51,569 shares. Wedge L Lp Nc owns 12,435 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bogle Inv LP De holds 0.18% in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) or 143,920 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) for 39,358 shares. James Inv reported 41,265 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Lonestar Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 3.26% of its portfolio in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) for 778,916 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 26,100 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Renaissance Limited Liability reported 4.10 million shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0% in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). Northern Tru Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) for 914,777 shares. Campbell Investment Adviser Limited Com accumulated 24,405 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 3,838 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 12,823 shares.

Analysts await Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.2 per share. CPT’s profit will be $123.93M for 20.96 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by Camden Property Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13,325 shares to 323,525 shares, valued at $12.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 15,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 321,801 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).