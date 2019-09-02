Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has Cut Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Stake as Valuation Rose; Verisign (VRSN) Holder Bank Pictet & Cie Asia LTD Lowered Its Holding

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 25.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd sold 1,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 5,017 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $911,000, down from 6,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $203.85. About 371,341 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 24/04/2018 – VeriSign Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 DJ VeriSign Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSN); 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Net $134.3M; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Adj EPS $1.07; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.07, EST. $1.06; 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES VERISIGN INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN SEES 2018 REV. $1.2B-1.215B; 26/04/2018 – VRSN SEES FY REV. $1.2B-1.215B, SAW $1.195B-$1.215B,EST. $1.21B; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q REV. $299M, EST. $298.0M

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 14,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 404,500 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.77 million, down from 418,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.51. About 2.69 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products and Navigator Announced Ethylene Export Terminal to Be Located at Morgan’s Point, Texas Facility; 04/05/2018 – EPD, ENERGY TRANSFER FORM JV TO RESTORE SERVICE ON PIPELINE; 24/05/2018 – Apache Dedicates Alpine High NGLs to Enterprise; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Rev $9.3B; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners: Property Has Two Existing Docks, Dredging Infrastructure; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281322 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS OPERATING MIDSTREAM PIPELINE WARD COUNTY; 25/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.69B, EST. $1.52B; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.39B

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 13.45 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.64% negative EPS growth.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wesbanco National Bank Incorporated accumulated 18,992 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Lc reported 25,726 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Holding reported 54,541 shares. Cypress Cap Grp Inc owns 43,699 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 17,220 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd invested in 680,266 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Columbia Asset Management invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Cap Advisors Limited reported 15,096 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 9,887 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advisory Rech owns 7.87M shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia stated it has 58,717 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 1,350 were accumulated by Cwm Llc. Garrison Bradford Assoc Inc has 128,956 shares for 3.18% of their portfolio. Sentinel Tru Lba invested in 2.14 million shares. Principal Fincl holds 0.15% or 5.41 million shares.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 11,585 shares to 48,905 shares, valued at $10.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase And Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 247,355 shares, and has risen its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS).