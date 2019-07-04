Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has Boosted First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Holding By $835,000; Comerica (CMA) Had 3 Bulls

Among 8 analysts covering Comerica (NYSE:CMA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Comerica had 15 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by FBR Capital given on Tuesday, March 26. Goldman Sachs downgraded Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) on Thursday, April 4 to “Neutral” rating. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) on Thursday, February 14 to “Market Perform” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Jefferies. Raymond James downgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Bank of America. The firm has “Neutral” rating by DA Davidson given on Wednesday, April 17. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, January 8. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by JP Morgan. See Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) latest ratings:

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) stake by 5.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired 8,350 shares as First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC)’s stock declined 0.97%. The Picton Mahoney Asset Management holds 157,935 shares with $15.86M value, up from 149,585 last quarter. First Rep Bk San Francisco C now has $16.64 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $99.51. About 371,212 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 2.16% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $93; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Lawyer Complained About Not Being Reimbursed for Paying Porn Star; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-6; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $115.5 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2017; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Attorney Michael Cohen Tried to Reach Trump Before Paying Stormy Daniels; 05/03/2018 Two Wealth Managers Join First Republic in Boston; 26/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Republic Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRC); 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS ADDS TO TOP PICK LIST; REPLACES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANCORP; 14/05/2018 – Wealth Managers Join First Republic in San Francisco and Boston

The stock increased 1.61% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $71.73. About 906,508 shares traded. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has declined 25.60% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CMA News: 17/04/2018 – COMERICA SEES HIGHER 2Q AND YR NET INTEREST INCOME; 21/03/2018 – COMERICA BANK – WILL RAISE ITS PRIME RATE TO 4.75 PERCENT FROM 4.50 PERCENT; 14/03/2018 – Comerica: Legacy Sterling Warrants Exercise Price Will Be Reduced to $7.159 a Shr; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Comerica’s Ratings, Outlook Stable, And Assigns Prospective Shelf Ratings; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Net Interest Income $549 Million; 21/03/2018 – Comerica Bank Raises Prime Rate; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $549 MLN VS $470 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA SEES HIGHER 2Q AND YR AVERAGE LOANS; 22/03/2018 – Comerica Bank Announces Its 2018 Power Networking Events

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold Comerica Incorporated shares while 167 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 123.21 million shares or 4.56% less from 129.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 53,946 were reported by Jupiter Asset. Hightower Advsr Limited Com accumulated 0.02% or 31,960 shares. Kbc Grp Nv accumulated 24,147 shares. Pggm Invs stated it has 50,000 shares. Plante Moran Fin Lc owns 2,906 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 304,926 shares. Washington Trust State Bank reported 0.02% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.05% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Stevens Capital L P invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Caxton Associate Lp holds 5,278 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 8,285 shares. Tower Bridge accumulated 8,010 shares. Hartford Invest Mngmt Company reported 18,260 shares. 239,415 are owned by Deroy Devereaux Private Inv Counsel Incorporated. Bessemer Grp stated it has 1,063 shares.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services and products. The company has market cap of $11.06 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. It has a 9.3 P/E ratio. The Business Bank segment offers various services and products, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational firms, and governmental entities.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $240,364 activity. $240,364 worth of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) was sold by Guilfoile Peter William.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) stake by 14,400 shares to 14,700 valued at $6.33M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 37,310 shares and now owns 21,290 shares. General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. First Republic Bank had 11 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) on Monday, April 15 with “Market Perform” rating. Wells Fargo maintained First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) on Tuesday, April 2 with “Outperform” rating. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. Morgan Stanley maintained First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) rating on Tuesday, January 8. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $94 target. On Thursday, January 10 the stock rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”.

