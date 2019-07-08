Picton Mahoney Asset Management Decreased Its Roper Technologies (ROP) Stake; Knoll Has 1.23 Sentiment

Knoll Inc (KNL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.50, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 76 active investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 62 cut down and sold stakes in Knoll Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 42.40 million shares, up from 42.21 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Knoll Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 48 Increased: 57 New Position: 19.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) stake by 6.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 3,240 shares as Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)’s stock rose 14.42%. The Picton Mahoney Asset Management holds 46,212 shares with $15.80 million value, down from 49,452 last quarter. Roper Technologies Inc now has $38.74B valuation. The stock decreased 0.81% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $373.02. About 95,051 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – ROPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.65 TO $2.71, EST. $2.70; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181283: Roper Technologies, Inc.; Project Torque Ultimate Parent Corporation; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANTICIPATES FUNDING TRANSACTION USING ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 21/05/2018 – ROPER: POWERPLAN IS AN INVESTMENT OF THOMA BRAVO TECHNOLOGIES; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $1.1B

Knoll, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, textiles, fine leathers, and felt for the workplace and home in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company has market cap of $1.17 billion. It operates in three divisions: Office, Studio, and Coverings. It has a 15.14 P/E ratio. The firm offers systems furniture consisting of integrated panels or table desks, work surfaces and storage units, power and data systems, and lighting products; office seating products comprising various work chairs; and files and storage products, such as lateral files, mobile pedestals and other storage units, bookcases, and overhead storage cabinets.

Skyline Asset Management Lp holds 1.81% of its portfolio in Knoll, Inc. for 561,500 shares. Dean Capital Management owns 55,670 shares or 1.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Venator Capital Management Ltd. has 1.73% invested in the company for 88,457 shares. The New York-based New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny has invested 1.53% in the stock. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 499,706 shares.

The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.46. About 43,185 shares traded. Knoll, Inc. (KNL) has risen 6.91% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical KNL News: 25/04/2018 – KNOLL INC – QTRLY DILUTED SHR NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY LOSS ON EXTINGUISHMENT OF DEBT, ACQUISITION EXPENSES, RESTRUCTURING CHARGES; 22/03/2018 Knoll, Inc. Announces Succession Plan for Chairman of the Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – Knoll: Cogan Will Succeed Burton Staniar at May 8 Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – Knoll Reports Strong Start to 2018; 23/03/2018 – Knoll Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Knoll Board OKs Succession Plan Naming CEO, President Andrew Cogan as Chairman; 25/04/2018 – KNOLL 1Q ADJ EPS 35C; 08/05/2018 – Knoll Declares Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 – KNOLL NAMES ANDREW B. COGAN CHAIRMAN

Analysts await Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.42 per share. KNL’s profit will be $21.89 million for 13.33 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Knoll, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.32% EPS growth.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) stake by 11,585 shares to 48,905 valued at $10.27 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) stake by 1,490 shares and now owns 44,056 shares. Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lenox Wealth Management Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 0.06% or 428,868 shares. Account Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.9% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Mackay Shields Lc reported 26,081 shares. Davis R M Incorporated invested in 1.78% or 140,065 shares. Atria Ltd Liability Co owns 6,263 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Ativo Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.22% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Swarthmore Inc holds 2,500 shares. Moreover, Carroll Assoc has 0% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 121 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Btim Corp reported 19,611 shares. Bridges Inv has 49,657 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Welch And Forbes Ltd invested 1.42% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Advisor Lc has 0.09% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 2,119 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs Limited Com stated it has 2.52% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 3 insider sales for $5.26 million activity. $1.23 million worth of stock was sold by Crisci Robert on Tuesday, January 15. WALLMAN RICHARD F bought $163,483 worth of stock. $2.66M worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) was sold by Stipancich John K on Tuesday, February 5. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $1.54M was made by Conley Jason on Tuesday, February 12.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. ROP’s profit will be $317.76 million for 30.48 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.30 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.27% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Roper Technologies had 10 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 13. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, February 4. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. Robert W. Baird maintained Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) on Monday, February 4 with “Neutral” rating.