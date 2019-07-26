Picton Mahoney Asset Management Decreased Its Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Holding as Valuation Rose; Greenlight Capital Has Lifted Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Position by $14.58 Million; Stock Price Rose

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 3.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 16,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 406,900 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.31 million, down from 423,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $54.77. About 1.42M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Offers to Buy for Cash Up to $1B Aggregate Principal Amount in Debt Securities; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS ON COCOA LIFE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PROGRAM; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 61C; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ OFFERS TO BUY UP TO $1B OF NOTES; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ – ANNOUNCES ITS OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO $1 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBT SECURITIES; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million `Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q EPS 62c; 16/05/2018 – Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 per Share

Greenlight Capital Inc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc bought 317,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.16 million shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.75M, up from 3.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $50.9. About 280,308 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 9.63% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 04/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the 1Q 2018; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $1,219.1 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Authorizes New $200M Share-Repurchase Program; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aercap’s Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating, Upgrades Junior Subordinated Debt Rating To Ba1(hyb); 07/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV AER.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $57; 14/03/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference May 8

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 66,611 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com. Invesco Limited has 0.01% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 451,761 shares. 37,898 were reported by Td Asset. Beach Counsel Pa holds 0.08% or 15,000 shares. Tegean Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 6.33% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 200,000 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Freestone Holdings Ltd Llc has 0.61% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Ftb invested in 0% or 81 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Charles Schwab has invested 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Moreover, Wellington Management Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.09% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 8.86 million shares. Assetmark owns 0.01% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 20,654 shares. Voya Invest Ltd Liability reported 15,723 shares. Moreover, Qs Lc has 0% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Howe Rusling stated it has 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 0.67% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 244,500 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt reported 1.99 million shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Boston Advsr Llc owns 12,827 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Kwmg Limited accumulated 0.01% or 683 shares. Kistler holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 4,391 shares. Weatherly Asset Management Lp, California-based fund reported 4,705 shares. Fulton Commercial Bank Na owns 0.04% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 10,862 shares. Optimum Inv Advsr stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Bradley Foster Sargent Incorporated Ct holds 1.02% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 583,452 shares. Cullen Mgmt Llc invested in 26,375 shares or 0.05% of the stock. South State Corp has invested 1.3% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Bokf Na stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Estabrook Capital Mgmt has invested 0% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Investec Asset Mgmt North America holds 0.26% or 56,070 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Asset One Limited has 0.26% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase And Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,230 shares to 247,355 shares, valued at $25.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 27,905 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,055 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Tr.