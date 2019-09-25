Picton Mahoney Asset Management Decreased Its American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Stake by $5.25 Million; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Compton Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding

Compton Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 408.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compton Capital Management Inc bought 3,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 4,410 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08M, up from 868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $225.15. About 584,368 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 71.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 51,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 20,960 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.15M, down from 72,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $106.74. About 18,185 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 04/05/2018 – Bill Gates: The American financial aid system is failing students; 21/04/2018 – DJ American Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFG); 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with Valuelnsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Protection+; 17/04/2018 – Ken W. Schneider Named Divisional Senior Vice President of Great American Insurance Group; 02/05/2018 – AFG – LAB ENTREPRENØR TO BUILD HARDANGERBADET; 30/05/2018 – American Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 09/03/2018 Betty Shepherd Named Divisional Senior Vice President at Great American Insurance Group; 18/04/2018 – AFG – NEW CONTRACT FOR AF GRUPPEN AT HASLE; 11/05/2018 – American Financial Group Buys 1.1% Position in Howard Bancorp; 29/05/2018 – American Financial Group Management to Participate in the 2018 Morgan Stanley Financials Conference

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citizens Northern reported 1,700 shares. Moreover, Livingston Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) has 0.59% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cincinnati Corporation holds 4.19% or 468,822 shares. Susquehanna Grp Llp has 0.02% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Eagle Global Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.23% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 23,248 shares. L And S Advisors owns 34,931 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement has 0.95% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Mufg Americas Hldg accumulated 52,556 shares. First Trust Advsrs LP has invested 0.15% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Roanoke Asset Mngmt New York, a New York-based fund reported 9,520 shares. Pictet Natl Bank Ltd reported 2.44% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Carlson Mgmt holds 29,680 shares or 1.77% of its portfolio. Amer Century Inc owns 4.65 million shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd holds 0.48% or 254,512 shares. 950 were accumulated by Chickasaw Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. The insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold AFG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 55.10 million shares or 1.69% more from 54.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eaton Vance stated it has 36,122 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 133,400 shares. Principal Gp has invested 0.03% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Moreover, Shufro Rose And Co Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 3,000 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv accumulated 17,671 shares. State Bank Of Mellon Corp owns 985,197 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Prudential Financial stated it has 0.08% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Focused Wealth Mgmt accumulated 1,100 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp reported 4,855 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 12,443 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Asset Mngmt Inc, Colorado-based fund reported 9,582 shares. The New York-based Paradigm Management New York has invested 0.21% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Pnc Fincl Gru has 5,194 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street invested 0.02% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 15,865 shares.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 10,870 shares to 59,775 shares, valued at $13.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Us Etf Tr (HYGH) by 3,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA).

