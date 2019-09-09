Picton Mahoney Asset Management Cut Msa Safety (MSA) Holding by $545,900 as Stock Declined; Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Holder Saba Capital Management LP Lowered Its Position by $14.38 Million as Stock Declined

Saba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 71.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp sold 1.80 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The hedge fund held 702,810 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17 million, down from 2.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $9.54. About 45.45M shares traded or 28.95% up from the average. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 10/05/2018 – Ford Motor Co.: Ford Appoints Jeff Lemmer as Chief Information Officer May 10, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Ford at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Auto Summit Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – ThunderBaySource: Ford to host Thunder Bay rally Wednesday night; 16/05/2018 – FORD HOPES TO SHUT F-150 PLANTS 1 WEEK IN JULY INSTEAD OF 2; 26/03/2018 – TopSpeed: VW’s Midsize Pickup Concept Could Preview A Potential Competitor For The Ford Ranger, Honda Ridgeline, And Chevy; 25/04/2018 – Ford beat analyst expectations, helped by lower taxes and cost cutting measures; 25/04/2018 – Ford Moves to Streamline Operations and Bolster Profit Margin; 22/03/2018 – Ford Expands Partnership With Indian Car Maker; 10/05/2018 – FORD CEO JIM HACKETT SAID DURING ONLINE ANNUAL MEETING; 15/03/2018 – FORD: AVG AGE OF LINEUP TO BE 3.3 YEARS BY 2020, FROM 5.7 YEARS

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Msa Safety Inc (MSA) by 25.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 15,300 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, down from 20,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Msa Safety Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $108.34. About 101,471 shares traded. MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) has risen 5.75% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSA News: 23/05/2018 – Snipp Signs MSA With CLS Holdings USA, Inc, to Implement a Customer Retention and Management Platform Across Its Future Portfol; 09/04/2018 – Two Leading Australia Fire Brigades Invest in New MSA Breathing Equipment; 22/04/2018 – DJ MSA Safety Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSA); 15/05/2018 – MSA Board Elects Nishan J. Vartanian CEO of MSA Safety; William M. Lambert Elected Non-Executive Chairman; 15/05/2018 – MSA Security Names Michael O’Neil Chairman and Appoints Glen Kucera CEO; 23/05/2018 – Snipp Signs MSA With CLS Holdings USA, Inc., to Implement a Customer Retention and Management Platform Across Its Future Portfolio of Cannabis Dispenseries; 07/05/2018 – MSA BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 9%; 23/04/2018 – MSA SAFETY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.01, EST. 84C; 18/04/2018 – NAMSAP Says CMS’s MSA Policy lnstitutionalizes Opioid Abuse; 07/05/2018 – MSA Increases Quarterly Dividend By 9 Percent

Saba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.93B and $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Sr Income Tr (VVR) by 6.66M shares to 18.82 million shares, valued at $79.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr High Income L/S Fd (FSD) by 915,063 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.87M shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Sr Flg Rte Incm Fd (FCT).

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.14 billion for 8.22 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $8.29 million activity. THORNTON JOHN L bought $100,038 worth of stock. On Thursday, August 1 the insider FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR bought $8.00 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Invest Limited Liability reported 374,773 shares stake. Estabrook Cap holds 51,816 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Reilly Fin Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 8,348 shares. Intrust Bancorporation Na has 0.08% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 37,221 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Co accumulated 339,221 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 16,287 shares. Hollencrest Management invested 0.14% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Moreover, Lord Abbett Limited Liability has 0.19% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Whitnell & has 1,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Intact Invest Mngmt holds 0.12% or 393,600 shares. Cap Ltd Limited Liability Co holds 25 shares. Moreover, Nomura Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 898,671 shares. Alps Advisors Inc invested in 4.47M shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd, a California-based fund reported 159,134 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company holds 8.43M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) by 8,350 shares to 157,935 shares, valued at $15.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 109,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 365,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Analysts await MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, down 0.86% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.16 per share. MSA’s profit will be $44.09 million for 23.55 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by MSA Safety Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.74% negative EPS growth.

