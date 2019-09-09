Picton Mahoney Asset Management Continues to Hold Holding in Jpmorgan Chase And Co (JPM); As Ppg Inds Com (PPG) Stock Value Rose, Cullen Frost Bankers Trimmed Holding

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase And Co (JPM) by 1.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought 3,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 247,355 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.04 million, up from 244,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase And Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $360.82B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $115.67. About 8.17M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – Charter Communications at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – PayPal Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ANALYST JAMIE BAKER COMMENTS ON FARES IN REPORT TODAY; 19/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Announces First Major Branch Expansion in Greater Washington; 14/05/2018 – Cinemark Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking lmmersive Travel Experiences; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN FEB. CREDIT CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.28% :10239Z US; 18/04/2018 – IMERYS WORKING WITH JPMORGAN AND ROTHSCHILD ON SALE OF ITS TILES BUSINESS; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 11/05/2018 – JPMorgan eyes return to China securities market

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc decreased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc Com (PPG) by 25.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc sold 19,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 56,612 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.39 million, down from 75,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $115.91. About 606,843 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 10/05/2018 – PPG:ERRORS WOULD RESULT IN NET DECREASE IN INCOME FROM CONT OPS; 07/05/2018 – PPG Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries Sees Other Cash Costs of $35M-$40M; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Will Provide More Info Initiative Progresses; 22/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – CONTINUES TO WORK TO COMPLETE INVESTIGATION INTO SOME ACCOUNTING MATTERS BUT IS UNABLE TO PREDICT TIMING/OUTCOME OF INVESTIGATION; 19/04/2018 – PPG DIRECTORS MAINTAINS QTRLY DIV OF 45C/SHR; 19/04/2018 – PPG CEO MIKE MCGARRY SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries 1Q Effective Tax Rate 23.5%; 24/04/2018 – PPG Reports Sustainability Progress, New 2025 Goals; 19/04/2018 – PPG SEES HIGHER 2Q PRICE GAINS THAN 1.6% Y/Y REALIZED IN 1Q

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, up 11.72% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.45 per share. PPG’s profit will be $366.29M for 17.89 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.43% negative EPS growth.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis A G Sponsored Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 26,409 shares to 200,495 shares, valued at $19.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc Com (NYSE:VZ) by 8,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 518,361 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Invest Mgmt holds 0.02% or 30,235 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 39,485 shares. Apriem Advsr accumulated 0.09% or 3,100 shares. Ancora Advisors Ltd accumulated 8,644 shares. Huntington Bancshares has 0.09% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.09% or 605,800 shares. 400 were reported by James Inv Rech Incorporated. Cohen Capital Mgmt reported 6,880 shares. Voya Inv Management Limited Co has invested 0.02% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Lpl Fin Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 52,937 shares. National Bank Of America Corp De invested in 0.05% or 2.63 million shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Fiduciary reported 45,084 shares stake. Colonial Trust Advisors reported 0.27% stake. Renaissance Tech Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 8,100 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Webster Finl Corp Conn (NYSE:WBS) by 86,100 shares to 124,500 shares, valued at $6.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 18,414 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 514,322 shares, and cut its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hgk Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 2% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cove Street Capital Ltd Co holds 0.89% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 72,234 shares. Moreover, Compton Cap Mngmt Inc Ri has 3.56% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 80,792 shares. Pitcairn invested in 38,008 shares. Shufro Rose Co Limited Co reported 171,132 shares. The New York-based Williams Jones Assocs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.19% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Dsc LP invested 2.19% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.05% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Contravisory Inv Incorporated reported 349 shares. Btc Capital Mgmt holds 101,562 shares. 6,140 were accumulated by Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability Corp. The New York-based Hilton Capital Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Edgemoor Inv Advisors reported 0.06% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Driehaus Capital Management Ltd Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 2,436 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Co has 3,015 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.