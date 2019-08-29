Picton Mahoney Asset Management Boosted Jpmorgan Chase And Co (JPM) Stake; Green Dot (GDOT)’s Sentiment Is 1.09

Green Dot Corp (GDOT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 128 investment professionals started new and increased positions, while 117 sold and reduced their positions in Green Dot Corp. The investment professionals in our database reported: 43.79 million shares, down from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Green Dot Corp in top ten positions decreased from 8 to 3 for a decrease of 5. Sold All: 38 Reduced: 79 Increased: 75 New Position: 53.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased Jpmorgan Chase And Co (JPM) stake by 1.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired 3,230 shares as Jpmorgan Chase And Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Picton Mahoney Asset Management holds 247,355 shares with $25.04M value, up from 244,125 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase And Co now has $341.49B valuation. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $106.8. About 9.88 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/04/2018 – KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC KNX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $52; 07/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 4 (Table); 12/04/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Results May Prove Whether Higher Rates Pay Off; 14/05/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – APTINYX INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, COWEN, LEERINK PARTNERS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 26/04/2018 – Web.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 07/03/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DRYDEN: OVERWEIGHT EQUITIES DESPITE TARIFF THREAT; 29/05/2018 – JP Morgan says second-quarter trading revenue about flat from year ago; 17/04/2018 – Wells Fargo loses steam in commercial lending as rivals pounce; 21/03/2018 – INNOGY SE IGY.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 36.76 EUROS FROM 33 EUROS

The stock increased 1.32% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $30.75. About 500,809 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) has declined 35.46% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 10/05/2018 – Boxing Legend Oscar De La Hoya Helps To Honor Teachers At Green Dot Public Schools Sixth Annual Golden Dot Awards; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q OPER REV. $315.0M, EST. $297.3M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.40, EST. $1.30; 23/04/2018 – DJ Green Dot Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GDOT); 12/04/2018 – Stash to Unveil New Banking Services, Powered by Green Dot Corporation; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q EPS $1.29; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.93 TO $3.00; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.002 BLN TO $1.012 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Rev $249M; 15/05/2018 – Green Dot Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Toscafund Asset Management Llp holds 11.9% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation for 155,010 shares. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc owns 91,650 shares or 5.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lyon Street Capital Llc has 3.32% invested in the company for 17,789 shares. The New York-based Apis Capital Advisors Llc has invested 2.34% in the stock. Pembroke Management Ltd, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 254,400 shares.

Green Dot Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pro-consumer technology bank holding firm that provides personal banking for the masses. The company has market cap of $1.59 billion. It offers reloadable prepaid debit cards and cash reload processing services in the United States, as well as mobile banking services with its GoBank mobile checking account. It has a 14.25 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products include Green Dot MasterCards, Visa-branded prepaid debit cards, and various co-branded reloadable prepaid card programs; Visa-branded gift and credit cards; and swipe reload products, which enables cash loading and transfer services through Green Dot Network.

Among 3 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $132 highest and $118 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 18.60% above currents $106.8 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 8 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity. On Thursday, August 8 the insider HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisades Hudson Asset LP owns 2,075 shares. Hrt Fincl Lc invested in 27,162 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Counsel holds 194,148 shares or 1.97% of its portfolio. Grp stated it has 4.66 million shares. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0.24% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). New Vernon Inv Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 4,253 shares. 3,807 are held by Arbor Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company. 53,205 are owned by Piedmont Advisors. Harvey Invest Co Limited Liability Corporation owns 21,506 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Steinberg Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 0.66% or 275,061 shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, a New Jersey-based fund reported 4.30M shares. Kings Point owns 60,721 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 1.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Rhenman & Prtn Asset Management Ab holds 0.03% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 2,747 shares.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased Etsy Inc stake by 4,650 shares to 115,750 valued at $7.78 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) stake by 15,150 shares and now owns 17,050 shares. Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) was reduced too.