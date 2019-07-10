Picton Mahoney Asset Management Boosted Its Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Holding; GNC Holdings (GNC)’s Sentiment Is 0.84

GNC Holdings Inc (GNC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.69, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 43 funds increased or started new stock positions, while 51 cut down and sold holdings in GNC Holdings Inc. The funds in our database reported: 43.36 million shares, up from 38.77 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding GNC Holdings Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 20 Reduced: 31 Increased: 22 New Position: 21.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) stake by 13.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired 9,980 shares as Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL)’s stock rose 5.03%. The Picton Mahoney Asset Management holds 85,880 shares with $9.84M value, up from 75,900 last quarter. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd now has $23.32B valuation. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $111.22. About 3.12 million shares traded or 103.88% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 15.53% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 19/03/2018 – RCL Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman, Recognizing Decades of Leadership; 21/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for Mar. 28-29; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES – NCC EXCLUDING FUEL ARE EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.5% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY AND UP 3.0% TO 3.5% AS-REPORTED FOR FY; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Gross Yields Were Up 3.1% in Constant Currency Basis; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees Higher Booking Rates — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.76 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – LOSS WILL BE EXCLUDED FROM 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most Instagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 28/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 23/04/2018 – DJ Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCL)

Analysts await GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, down 65.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.2 per share. GNC’s profit will be $5.88M for 6.25 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by GNC Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -53.33% negative EPS growth.

GNC Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. The company has market cap of $146.95 million. The Company’s products include protein, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty, food and drink, and other general merchandise. It has a 3.37 P/E ratio. The firm sells its products under the GNC proprietary brands, as well as under third-party brands.

D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd holds 2.99% of its portfolio in GNC Holdings, Inc. for 1.50 million shares. Shah Capital Management owns 800,000 shares or 1.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. has 0.04% invested in the company for 1.96 million shares. The New York-based Spark Investment Management Llc has invested 0.04% in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 126,550 shares.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $1.11 billion activity. 420 shares valued at $50,190 were bought by Howe Stephen R. Jr. on Tuesday, March 5. Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander had sold 4.80 million shares worth $554.74M on Tuesday, February 5. Shares for $554.74 million were sold by A WILHELMSEN A S.

Among 5 analysts covering Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Royal Caribbean Cruises had 9 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) on Friday, June 7 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, May 2 by Wedbush. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Friday, March 1. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy” on Thursday, May 2. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, February 25. The company was maintained on Monday, May 6 by Citigroup.