Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Holding in Honeywell Intl (HON) Has Boosted by $421,544 as Stock Price Rose; Visa (V) Holding Held by Comgest Global Investors Sas

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 11.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas bought 70,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 694,600 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.49M, up from 624,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $412.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $179.37. About 3.14 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V99920); 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – INCREASED FISCAL FULL-YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK BASED ON STRONG PERFORMANCE IN THE FIRST HALF; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Confronts Women’s Issues at the Card Giant; 25/04/2018 – Visa quarterly profit jumps six times; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BHEL, L&T seek to recover dues from Visa Power – Business Standard; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY PAYMENTS VOLUME FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, GREW 11% OVER THE PRIOR YEAR ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS; 25/04/2018 – VISA – INVESTMENTS IN TALENTS & MARKETS AROUND WORLD, MARKETING FOCUSED ON WINTER OLYMPICS IN UPCOMING WORLD CUP LED TO DOUBLE-DIGIT EXPENSE GROWTH ON ADJ BASIS – CONF CALL; 21/05/2018 – U.K. Visa for Roman Abramovich, Russian Billionaire, Is Delayed; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR TO CALL FOR SPECIAL BREXIT WORK VISA WAIVER AS PART OF IMMIGRATION PROPOSALS SUBMITTED TO GOVERNMENT; 19/03/2018 – VFS Global Awarded Contracts to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 78 Countries

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 3.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa bought 2,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 71,607 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.38 million, up from 68,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $166.7. About 721,400 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Succeed Tom Szlosek as Chief Financial Officer; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell To Host Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – International Airlines Group Adopts Connected Aircraft Solution To Reduce Carbon Emissions And Boost Fuel Savings; 08/04/2018 – Aramco takes step to integrating petrochems into United States’ biggest refinery; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI SIGNS COOPERATION MEMO W/ HONEYWELL CHINA UNIT; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 32 RUPEES PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Planned Spinoff of Honeywell Homes Is Expected to Be Completed by the End of 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diversified Trust Communication accumulated 12,165 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.02% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 359 shares. Nordea Inv Mgmt invested in 16 shares. D L Carlson Group invested in 0.32% or 6,857 shares. Notis owns 12,024 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Dt Invest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company owns 2,305 shares. Eagle Ridge Investment, a Connecticut-based fund reported 2,266 shares. Pacific Inv Mgmt invested in 0.69% or 19,542 shares. Salem Inv Counselors invested 0.74% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). At Comml Bank holds 6,298 shares. Asset Management stated it has 50,089 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Atwood & Palmer has 1,315 shares. Founders Fincl Ltd Liability Company reported 0.17% stake. Aspiriant Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Van Eck Associate Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $585.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 140,909 shares to 187,066 shares, valued at $4.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 23,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,000 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (NYSE:BMA) by 36,100 shares to 101,300 shares, valued at $4.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,064 shares, and cut its stake in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM).

