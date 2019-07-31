Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Has Boosted Honeywell Intl (HON) Position by $421,544; Tt International Stake in Ecolab (ECL) Has Decreased as Stock Value Rose

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 3.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa bought 2,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,607 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.38 million, up from 68,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $173.81. About 745,984 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as President and CEO of Homes Business; 21/05/2018 – Honeywell at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – HONEYWELL, TIANHAI TO COOPERATE ON CLOUD SERVICE PLATFORM; 22/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc TEMP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON.WI); 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL ENTERS $1.5B 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Net $1.44B; 23/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.745/SHR; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.40 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 11/04/2018 – Honeywell UOP, TechnipFMC Seeks to Add Motiva to $31 Billion in Active Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert

Tt International decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 6.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International sold 4,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,076 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.90 million, down from 60,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $204.11. About 561,436 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Raised Full Yr 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast to $5.30 to $5.50 +13%-18%; 29/05/2018 – Ecolab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Net $247.3M; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Bank invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.13% or 50,506 shares. Tortoise Investment Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Mirae Asset Global Com reported 8,906 shares stake. Regions Fincl Corporation invested in 124,436 shares. Legacy Private Trust stated it has 48,620 shares. Logan Management has invested 0.49% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Kingfisher Capital Limited Liability Co stated it has 10,994 shares or 1.24% of all its holdings. Shelton Capital Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Suntrust Banks has invested 0.21% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Brinker holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 76,315 shares. 11,901 are held by Paloma Prtn Mgmt. First Natl Tru holds 0.05% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 2,912 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Tru holds 586 shares. Brookstone Capital Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 1,164 shares.

Tt International, which manages about $8.38 billion and $948.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 12,514 shares to 81,671 shares, valued at $16.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 54,739 shares in the quarter, for a total of 791,349 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealth Architects Ltd Llc reported 2,360 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Profund Lc holds 0.11% or 13,747 shares in its portfolio. Parsons Cap Mngmt Incorporated Ri has 63,248 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. Goelzer Mngmt Incorporated reported 53,718 shares. Florida-based Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.62% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 11,778 were accumulated by Wunderlich Cap Managemnt. Moreover, Reliant Invest Mngmt Ltd Company has 2.71% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Doliver Advisors Limited Partnership has 1,300 shares. Bessemer has invested 0.01% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). First Mercantile Trust reported 0.05% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). National Insurance Tx has 114,190 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 20,233 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr holds 0.26% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 40,527 shares. Hemenway Trust Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 1,432 shares. 1,274 are owned by Benin Mngmt Corp.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. Paz George had sold 1,035 shares worth $154,143.

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $585.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6,613 shares to 78,444 shares, valued at $12.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 22,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 169,675 shares, and cut its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).