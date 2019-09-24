ADVANTAGE OIL & GAS LTD ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had an increase of 13.9% in short interest. AAVVF’s SI was 923,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 13.9% from 810,700 shares previously. With 119,500 avg volume, 8 days are for ADVANTAGE OIL & GAS LTD ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:AAVVF)’s short sellers to cover AAVVF’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.95% or $0.0484 during the last trading session, reaching $1.59. About 8,725 shares traded. Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa decreased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 33.18% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa sold 12,794 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Pictet & Cie Europe Sa holds 25,760 shares with $4.37 million value, down from 38,554 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $451.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.95% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $173.53. About 7.06 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2bn in Lazada; 15/04/2018 – CHONGQING DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS IT HAS NOT IN TALKS WITH ALIBABA OR ITS AFFILIATES REGARDING THE MIXED-OWNERSHIP REFORM FOR NOW; 08/05/2018 – AGTech, Alibaba’s Next Crown Jewel. Update III; 20/04/2018 – E-commerce titan Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has bought a Chinese microchip maker to further its cloud-based “internet of things” (IoT) business; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba: Deal Will Leverage Ele.me’s Delivery Force to Boost Alibaba’s New Retail Initiative in Local Services; 04/04/2018 – Chinese unicorn Meituan to buy Mobike: Union of Tencent-backed ventures is part of a turf war with Alibaba; 28/03/2018 – E-commerce Firm Alibaba Weighs Listing in Mainland China Reports Kangyo Yokohama Securities; 13/04/2018 – Russia’s Prokhorov sells 49 pct in Brooklyn Nets basketball team; 24/04/2018 – MERCEDES TIGHTENS CARS’ LINKS TO WECHAT, ALIBABA’S SMART HOME; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket’s Online Retailer Daraz in Pakistan Push

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18B for 35.56 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa increased Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) stake by 5,460 shares to 8,320 valued at $717,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) stake by 11,198 shares and now owns 23,778 shares. Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) was raised too.

Among 10 analysts covering Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba has $28000 highest and $195 lowest target. $229.10’s average target is 32.02% above currents $173.53 stock price. Alibaba had 14 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, August 16. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Friday, September 6 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by Macquarie Research. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $28000 target in Thursday, May 16 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight”. As per Monday, May 20, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, May 16. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, May 7 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of BABA in report on Friday, March 29 with “Outperform” rating.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company has market cap of $303.32 million. The firm primarily focuses on the development and delineation of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Alberta. It has a 69.13 P/E ratio. It provides natural gas and natural gas liquids primarily through marketing companies.