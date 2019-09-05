Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Has Boosted Its Micron Technology (MU) Holding by $825,740 as Market Valuation Rose; Schwartz Investment Counsel Position in Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Has Upped by $2.15 Million as Share Value Declined

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 7.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 211,200 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.31M, up from 196,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $146.79. About 991,555 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Illinois Tool Works Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITW); 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Illinois Tool Works on March 20 for “Power source for reducing electromagnetic interference; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $1.90 TO $2.00, EST. $1.97; 09/03/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Illinois Tool Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 08/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 04/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Declares Dividend of 78c; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $7.60 TO $7.80, EST. $1.97

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 49.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa bought 20,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 61,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52 million, up from 40,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.05% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $46.81. About 25.49 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Net $3.31B; 21/05/2018 – MICRON REPORTS $10B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises Revenue, EPS Guidance for Fiscal 3rd Quarter; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships Industry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 06/04/2018 – Micron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Tech Today: Cutting Micron, Waiting for Dropbox, Scrutinizing Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies (MWM) at the Forefront of Cannabis Disposal Issues — CFN Media; 19/03/2018 – Micron’s 21% March Rally Sets High Bar for Earnings on Thursday; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology (MU) 2018 Analyst and Investor Event (Transcript); 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $68

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Liability Company reported 0.33% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Capital holds 40.98M shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Bluefin Trading Limited Com has invested 1.37% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Moreover, Somerset Trust has 0.03% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 1,155 shares. Stifel Finance holds 0.04% or 342,884 shares. America First Investment Advsrs Ltd owns 3,335 shares. Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership reported 558 shares stake. Moreover, Jupiter Asset Management has 0.02% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 15,800 shares. Allstate Corporation stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Axa stated it has 0.2% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Parkside Comml Bank And Tru holds 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 667 shares. Moreover, Denali Advsr Ltd Company has 2.44% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 394,600 shares. Artemis Inv Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 2.17M shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Nordea Mgmt Ab has 0.03% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Jefferies Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.08% stake.

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $585.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 33,150 shares to 31,086 shares, valued at $911,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,536 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tdam Usa holds 41,852 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Victory Cap has invested 0.01% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). 1,582 were accumulated by Thompson Invest Management Inc. 64,702 were accumulated by Trust Company Of Vermont. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj reported 6,000 shares stake. Private Na owns 6,914 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Argent Trust stated it has 24,866 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Greylin Inv Mangement has invested 0.1% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Moreover, Dnb Asset Mgmt As has 0% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). House Ltd holds 2,550 shares. Clearbridge stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Spinnaker Tru reported 0.15% stake. Smith Moore And has invested 0.61% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). M Kraus & Company has invested 3.71% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Carderock Cap Management Inc accumulated 23,278 shares.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 20,000 shares to 322,400 shares, valued at $17.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 475,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 308,800 shares, and cut its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD).