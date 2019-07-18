Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Holding in Citigroup (C) Trimmed by $1.11 Million; Rr Advisors Increased Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) Holding by $2.50 Million as Stock Declined

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 41.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa sold 17,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,443 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, down from 43,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $70.82. About 12.11 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 27/03/2018 – Citigroup, Morgan Stanley U.K. Gender Pay Data Shows Wide Gap; 25/05/2018 – UK MAY PUBLIC INFLATION EXPECTATIONS FOR NEXT 12 MONTHS EDGE UP TO 2.5 PCT IN MAY FROM 2.4 PERCENT – CITI/YOUGOV SURVEY; 26/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MIKE MURRAY, HEAD OF HUMAN RESOURCES, TO DEPART; 03/05/2018 – TELADOC INC TDOC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $45; 07/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $65; 14/03/2018 – CITIGROUP IS SAID TO HIRE UBS CREDIT TRADER MERRAN FOR ETFS; 05/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $37; 24/04/2018 – Venezuelan banks shrivel as inflation roars and credit dries up; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP ANNOUNCES NEW POLICY IN MEMO TO STAFF; 30/04/2018 – ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES IS SAID TO HIRE CITIGROUP, GOLDMAN FOR IPO

Rr Advisors Llc increased its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc bought 61,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.57 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.59 million, up from 2.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Targa Resources Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $39.62. About 2.40 million shares traded or 4.87% up from the average. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 14.15% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP SAYS ANNOUNCED PRICING OF $1.0 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 23/05/2018 – SNMP, TARGA MERGE 50% STAKES IN LINE/SITE FOR CARNERO JV; 03/04/2018 – KP Engineering Announces Completion of Cryogenic Gas Plant for Targa Re; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Rev $2.46B; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q REV. $2.46B, EST. $2.45B; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY BORROWINGS UNDER ITS CREDIT FACILITIES; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR; 16/03/2018 – Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividends

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 0.03% stake. Eagle Global Advsr Lc has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Cwm Lc holds 12,022 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Brown Advisory Inc invested in 13,165 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 7,896 shares. Tortoise Cap Limited Co accumulated 3.38% or 13.15M shares. Panagora Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 12,488 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru reported 900,545 shares. Prudential reported 15,902 shares. Essex Investment Mngmt invested 0.02% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Williams Jones & Associates Llc invested in 0.02% or 26,848 shares. Manchester Cap Management Limited Liability Corp reported 7,850 shares stake. Salem Investment Counselors Incorporated reported 0.01% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Starr has invested 1.38% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $902.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United States Natl Gas Fund (Put) by 7,000 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $4.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (NYSE:VOC) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,000 shares, and cut its stake in United States Oil Fund Lp (Call).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. Whitaker Michael had sold 7,000 shares worth $442,708.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Advisory Grp Incorporated invested 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Granite Invest Prns Limited Liability Company owns 15,752 shares. Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments Co has invested 0.25% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Boyar Asset Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 29,919 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 2,403 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Financial Ptnrs accumulated 67,573 shares. Moreover, Capstone Investment Advisors Lc has 0.08% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 132,431 shares. Manchester Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 11,785 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Fil Ltd holds 0.58% or 5.92M shares. Whalerock Point Prtnrs Ltd Liability owns 4,017 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 322,644 shares. 14,610 were accumulated by American Registered Inv Advisor. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 667,877 shares. Pinnacle Associates Ltd owns 0.71% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 508,615 shares. Raymond James & Assocs invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $585.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 15,738 shares to 78,458 shares, valued at $19.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 7,574 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).