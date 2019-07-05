Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Has Decreased Electronic Arts (EA) Holding by $454,399; Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Has Decreased Twitter (TWTR) Holding by $367,040 as Stock Price Rose

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa sold 4,499 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,497 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, down from 24,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.49% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $98.11. About 4.66M shares traded or 20.67% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Electronic Arts Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 08/03/2018 – EA Announces Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and More to Enter Origin Access; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Israeli Group Adds to EA’s Focus on Advanced Technologies; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Cloud Gaming Technology & Talent; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 20.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc sold 11,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,253 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49M, down from 56,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $36.02. About 4.07 million shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 13.51% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 27/03/2018 – Short-seller Andrew Left is now betting against Twitter less than 2 months after touting bullish bet: ‘Everything’s changed’; 20/03/2018 – If a tiny IR firm can infiltrate the biggest mainstream media in the US and pump $VUZI mcap by $100m…then just think what any government can achieve with $FB, $GOOG, $TWTR. short $VUZI. fraud; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 billion; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Toyota’s unexpected China E.V. plans; 20/04/2018 – Freedom From Cubicles And Coffee Runs: Harley-Davidson Unveils The Ultimate Social Media Summer lnternship; 28/03/2018 – UK INTERIOR MINISTER RUDD SAYS INTERNET FIRMS SUCH AS FACEBOOK FB.O COULD DO MORE TO COMBAT ILLEGAL AND OFFENSIVE MATERIAL ON WEBSITES; 23/04/2018 – 7-Eleven Colors Outside the Lines Offering Free Slurpee Coupons to Elementary Schools Nationwide; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – DC reels as Trump rages over Mueller probe; 03/05/2018 – TWITTER HAS DISCLOSED PASSWORD STORAGE GLITCH TO REGULATORS; 20/04/2018 – TWTR: DROP IN VOLUME IS RESULT OF USERS BEING UNABLE TO TWEET

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $2.65 million activity. $1.01 million worth of stock was sold by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR on Tuesday, February 12. On Monday, February 11 Bruzzo Chris sold $1.23 million worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 12,000 shares. Miele Laura sold $114,710 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Ltd Com holds 0.03% or 32,970 shares in its portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Co Llc stated it has 1,838 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eminence Cap Limited Partnership has invested 2.03% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Conning Inc holds 0.02% or 6,231 shares. Hartford Invest Mgmt accumulated 48,617 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Inv House Limited Com invested in 4,945 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Co has 1,700 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap owns 93,961 shares. Bkd Wealth Limited Liability, a Missouri-based fund reported 2,435 shares. 860 are held by Guardian Life Communication Of America. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 4,415 shares. Eaton Vance owns 136,317 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 57,528 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md has 17.68M shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. First Personal Fincl Services invested in 703 shares.

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, down 300.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.07 per share. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -111.57% negative EPS growth.

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $585.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 20,740 shares to 22,840 shares, valued at $6.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 4,994 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,741 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, which manages about $978.23 million and $904.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5,413 shares to 259,758 shares, valued at $27.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 8,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,821 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Specialized Portfolio (VIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 518.69 million shares or 4.11% more from 498.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Navellier & Assoc Incorporated has 0.43% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 85,248 shares. First Tru LP holds 8.91M shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 2.20 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 2.30M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Fdx Advsr Inc owns 0.05% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 37,445 shares. Raymond James And Associates holds 0.14% or 2.75M shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0% or 1,175 shares. Cleararc Cap has 17,685 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 0.04% or 585,829 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs owns 0.01% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 33,587 shares. Centre Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 260,860 shares or 2.23% of all its holdings. Stifel Corp, a Missouri-based fund reported 777,776 shares. Bessemer Group reported 0% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund has 14,484 shares. 97,527 were accumulated by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale.

Analysts await Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.09 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.09 per share. TWTR’s profit will be $69.18 million for 100.06 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Twitter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.