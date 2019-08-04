Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Has Cut Its Visa (V) Stake; Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) Covered By 0 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Republic Services (NYSE:RSG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Republic Services had 9 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Thursday, April 4. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) rating on Thursday, April 11. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $86 target. See Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) latest ratings:

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa decreased Visa Inc (V) stake by 7.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa sold 6,613 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Pictet & Cie Europe Sa holds 78,444 shares with $12.25M value, down from 85,057 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $397.49B valuation. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $177.42. About 7.87 million shares traded or 14.31% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA EXECUTIVES END COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 30/03/2018 – VISA REPORTS RESIGNATION OF GARY A. HOFFMAN FROM BOARD; 09/05/2018 – VISA & PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP IN CANADA; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 02/04/2018 – DoJ MA: Chinese National Sentenced for Fraudulently Obtaining a Student Visa; 30/03/2018 – Visa Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Peninsula Clean Energy Provides Visa Corporate Campus 100% Renewable Electricity; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other amid controversy; 06/03/2018 – EU,TURKEY MAKE PROGRESS ON VISA LIBERALIZATION, WELT REPORTS; 25/04/2018 – VISA – HAVE APPLICATION IN TO BECOME INTERNATIONAL PAYMENT PROVIDER IN CHINA; HOPING CHINESE GOVT LOOK FAVOURABLY UPON APPLICATION – CONF CALL

The stock increased 0.19% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $88.41. About 1.41M shares traded or 42.10% up from the average. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Rev $2.43B; 24/05/2018 – Republic Services Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q EPS 72c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Republic Services; 18/04/2018 – This Earth Day, Take #1MORE Step to Being a Better Recycler; 13/04/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Republic Services, Inc. – RSG; 03/05/2018 – Republic Services Recorded Aggregate Accrual of $47M Relating to Outstanding Legal Proceedings as of March 31 — Filing; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 68C; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services,; 22/05/2018 – Republic Services’ Chuck Serianni Named 2018 Financial Executive of the Year by the Financial Executives International

Republic Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for commercial, industrial, municipal, and residential clients in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $28.36 billion. The companyÂ’s collection services include curbside collection of waste; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors. It has a 27.35 P/E ratio. It is also involved in the processing and sale of old corrugated cardboard, old newspapers, aluminum, glass, and other materials; and provision of landfill services.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity. Another trade for 81,005 shares valued at $11.34 million was sold by RICHEY ELLEN.

Among 14 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Visa had 23 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by UBS. Jefferies maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Friday, July 19. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $19500 target. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, March 21. Jefferies reinitiated the shares of V in report on Thursday, July 18 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 25. Nomura maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 2 by UBS. Nomura maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $20400 target.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 31.02 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa increased Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) stake by 20,140 shares to 61,000 valued at $2.52M in 2019Q1. It also upped Booking Hldgs Inc stake by 1,140 shares and now owns 1,315 shares. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) was raised too.