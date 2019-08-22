Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Trimmed By $1.11 Million Its Citigroup (C) Stake; Polyone (POL)’s Sentiment Is 1.14

Polyone Corp (POL) investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.19, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 104 active investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 91 cut down and sold their stock positions in Polyone Corp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 69.16 million shares, down from 70.36 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Polyone Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 20 Reduced: 71 Increased: 66 New Position: 38.

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa decreased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 41.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa sold 17,900 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Pictet & Cie Europe Sa holds 25,443 shares with $1.58 million value, down from 43,343 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $142.89B valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $63.25. About 12.90M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $127.50 FROM $111; 26/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC IR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 03/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS EQUITY PARTNERS LP WGP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 08/05/2018 – SoFi Is Said to Plan Credit Card With Help From Former Citi Exec; 10/04/2018 – VERIFONE SYSTEMS INC PAY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23.04 FROM $20; 20/03/2018 – CITI: CORBAT UNAWARE OF KUSHNER COS. LOAN AT TIME OF MEETING; 29/05/2018 – Albemarle Corporation to Attend Citi’s Chemicals Conference; 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 27/04/2018 – Cboe, market makers targeted in VIX manipulation lawsuit; 25/05/2018 – FinanclNews[Reg]: Morgan Stanley lures top financial institutions banker from Citi

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adirondack has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.28% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel has 345,269 shares for 2.15% of their portfolio. Marathon Trading Investment Ltd has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Pictet North America invested in 28,356 shares or 0.26% of the stock. 27,929 were reported by Roundview Capital Lc. Assetmark stated it has 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors reported 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Washington Trust State Bank accumulated 15,496 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Usca Ria owns 41,782 shares. Moreover, Bourgeon Capital Ltd Llc has 0.86% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 23,600 shares. 8,089 are held by Kcm Investment Advsrs Lc. Canandaigua Financial Bank reported 0.32% stake. Ipg Inv Advisors Limited Liability holds 24,505 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 184,807 are owned by Rock Point Llc.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Season Keeps Rolling Along, With Home Depot, Kohl’s On Front Burner – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup On The Edge Of Forever – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup, BNP mixed into U.S. case against Huawei CFO – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why Citigroup Is The Best Bank Stock To Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 7.95 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 15,738 shares to 78,458 valued at $19.40M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) stake by 9,151 shares and now owns 143,813 shares. Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $7400 lowest target. $86’s average target is 35.97% above currents $63.25 stock price. Citigroup had 10 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Overweight” rating. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 16.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.51 billion. The Company’s Color, Additives, and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions. It has a 18.25 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Specialty Engineered Materials segment provides specialty polymer formulations, services, and solutions for designers, assemblers, and processors of thermoplastic materials; and long glass and carbon fiber technology, and thermoset and thermoplastic composites.

Channing Capital Management Llc holds 1.47% of its portfolio in PolyOne Corporation for 1.09 million shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co owns 418,523 shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Palisade Capital Management Llc Nj has 0.7% invested in the company for 748,677 shares. The Maryland-based Campbell & Co Investment Adviser Llc has invested 0.47% in the stock. Secor Capital Advisors Lp, a New York-based fund reported 74,852 shares.

More notable recent PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does PolyOne Corporation’s (NYSE:POL) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019, also Crainscleveland.com with their article: “PolyOne Corp. reaches deal to sell its Performance Products and Solutions unit for $775 million – Crain’s Cleveland Business” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “PolyOne (POL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Higher Open – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “More on PolyOne mixed Q2 earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.62 per share. POL’s profit will be $50.73 million for 12.38 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by PolyOne Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.81% negative EPS growth.