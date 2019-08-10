Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Cut Its Stake in Home Depot (HD) by $3.47 Million; Parus Finance Uk LTD Position in Criteo S A (CRTO) Cut by $1.18 Million as Stock Declined

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 50.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa sold 18,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 18,119 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.48 million, down from 36,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $210.02. About 2.63 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 09/04/2018 – Home Depot CEO Says Customers Are Willing to Spend in Home Improvement Space (Video); 21/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas congressman tells TV station KXAN that Austin suspect bought bomb-making equipment at a; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CEO SAYS NORTHERN DIVISION, ITS LARGEST SEGMENT, POSTED FLAT COMPS DUE TO WEAKNESS IN SEASONAL CATEGORIES – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot’s comparable-store sales miss estimates; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot posts rare sales miss as delayed spring hits demand; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Ama; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Shrugs Off Winter Blues; 24/04/2018 – necn: BREAKING: Authorities confirm two Dallas police officers have been shot and critically wounded near The Home Depot…; 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: DALLAS (AP) — Suspect in fatal shooting of Dallas police officer at Home Depot has been charged with

Parus Finance Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Criteo S A (CRTO) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd sold 59,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.21% . The institutional investor held 475,277 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.52M, down from 534,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Criteo S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $19.47. About 221,957 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 43.46% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 26/04/2018 – RT @GothamResearch: Criteo CEO is out:; 11/04/2018 – Good comments by @ShailinDhar, who wrote on $CRTO last yr. Re lead gen clients: “Little do they know this is full of incentivized traffic, scraped directory pgs, and even complete bogus info; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO CHALLENGE GOOGLE, CRITEO WITH WEB ADS TOOL; 06/05/2018 – Criteo Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 7; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q EPS 29c; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO SA CRTO.O – CURRENT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ERIC EICHMANN WILL BECOME AN ADVISOR TO CEO AND TRANSITION OUT OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 03/05/2018 – Criteo at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Test New Ad That Competes With Google, Criteo

Parus Finance Uk Ltd, which manages about $313.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 82,480 shares to 176,965 shares, valued at $10.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 388,713 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold CRTO shares while 35 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 49.63 million shares or 1.65% less from 50.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsr Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 7,078 shares. 1.59M were reported by Black Creek. California-based Leonard Green & Partners Limited Partnership has invested 0.11% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com has invested 0% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.17% or 1.93M shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Company stated it has 91,851 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 74,056 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie owns 15,500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gsa Cap Prns Limited Liability Partnership owns 22,099 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 1.14 million shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Llc owns 118,848 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc stated it has 0% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Systematic Financial Mgmt Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 23,091 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Advsrs has 0.12% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 15,353 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma invested in 442,607 shares or 1.11% of the stock. Harvest Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,865 shares. Verition Fund Ltd accumulated 29,058 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Ltd Partnership has 7,900 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 3.71M shares. Fort Point Capital Prns Limited Liability Com reported 3,154 shares. Northstar Grp Incorporated has invested 0.47% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Independent Invsts accumulated 0.68% or 9,107 shares. Fundx Investment Gru Limited Liability Company holds 0.22% or 3,330 shares. Raymond James Trust Na reported 1.32% stake. 33,188 are held by Baltimore. Alpine Woods Cap Investors Ltd Llc reported 23,823 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Oarsman Capital accumulated 1,492 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Grp Ltd has 1.06% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 138,016 shares.

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $585.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 20,140 shares to 61,000 shares, valued at $2.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 15,738 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,458 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 16.99 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.