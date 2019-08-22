Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Holding in Boeing Co (BA) Cut as Valuation Declined; Oneok New (OKE) Holding Has Lifted by Clark Capital Management Group Inc

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 40.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa sold 1,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,825 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $696,000, down from 3,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.69B market cap company. The stock increased 4.40% or $14.95 during the last trading session, reaching $354.94. About 5.21 million shares traded or 22.75% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/03/2018 – Boeing Wins $429.9 Mln U.S. Defense Logistics Agency Contract; 11/04/2018 – Azul Leasing Two Used Boeing 737-400F; 09/03/2018 – BRAZIL GOVT SAID NOT TO SEE BOEING-EMBRAER AS DONE DEAL YET; 13/04/2018 – Boeing Says Deploying Support Teams to Mitigate Impact of Extra Rolls-Royce Inspections; 25/04/2018 – The company’s services unit, which Boeing spun out last year, brought in $3.9 billion in the most recent quarter; 22/03/2018 – BOEING: DIDN’T FILE APPEAL IN BOMBARDIER CASE AT U.S. ITC; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, ALL NIPPON FINALIZE ORDER FOR TWO 777 FREIGHTERS; 29/05/2018 – Four years on, MH370 families await report as search ends for missing plane; 01/05/2018 – Last year, Boeing launched a services business, which announced deals worth nearly $1 billion in February; 13/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N COMMERCIAL DIVISION CEO SAYS STUDYING OPTIONS FOR FURTHER INCREASE IN PRODUCTION OF 737 JET

Clark Capital Management Group Inc increased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 110.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc bought 292,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 555,879 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.82 million, up from 263,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $70.58. About 737,168 shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/04/2018 – OKE: NO OPERATIONAL INTERRUPTIONS ON NATURAL GAS PIPELINES; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK GAS LINES SAY ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE IS UNAVAILABLE; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY NET INCOME $955M TO $1.16B, EST. $1.02B; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q EPS 64c; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 19/04/2018 – OKE REAFFIRMS DIV VIEW, SEES 90-95% OF DIV AS CAPITAL RETURN; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.22B TO $2.42B, EST. $2.26B; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79.5C/SHR FROM 77C, EST. 79C; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N -ONEOK NATURAL GAS PIPELINES OPERATING NORMALLY

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Qantas’ Nonstop New York And London To Sydney May Provide Cargo Opportunity – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Boeing Stock Wonâ€™t Get Fixed Until the MAX Does – Investorplace.com” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Boeing 737 MAX Cancellation Myth – The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Crisis And Airbus Recovery – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Amid Trade War Flare, Earnings Continue With Disney And Uber This Week – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $585.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 15,738 shares to 78,458 shares, valued at $19.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEUR) by 65,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,605 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.39 billion for 36.82 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,548 are owned by Northwest Investment Counselors Ltd Liability Corp. Paloma Partners Mngmt accumulated 0.13% or 14,517 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Company holds 0.39% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 566,794 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 128,950 shares. Crosspoint Strategies Limited Liability owns 56 shares. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 10,000 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Moreover, Doheny Asset Ca has 0.29% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 902 shares. Boston & Mngmt Incorporated holds 1,571 shares. Bangor Financial Bank holds 0.1% or 1,394 shares. Symphony Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 2,819 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Calamos Advsrs Limited Com holds 0.53% or 223,493 shares. Arcadia Inv Mi reported 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Payden Rygel reported 0.92% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Ckw Financial Gp has 0.01% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). M Securities stated it has 0.56% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $4.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 91,736 shares to 132,026 shares, valued at $15.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 291,818 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04M shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ONEOK to Participate in the Citi Midstream Infrastructure Conference – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Data Make ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why This 5.1%-Yielding Dividend Stock Is So Excited About What Lies Ahead – The Motley Fool” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ONEOK to expand natural gas and NGL infrastructure – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Advisors Incorporated holds 22,189 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Incorporated holds 1,555 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 471 are held by Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division. Burney stated it has 23,436 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Oakworth Inc reported 691 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.02% stake. Sfe Investment Counsel accumulated 73,578 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Com owns 179,843 shares. Bp Plc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 44,000 shares. Cambridge Invest Advisors invested in 64,418 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Hilton Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 1,776 shares. Prudential Public Limited stated it has 1.03 million shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has invested 0.13% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Park Avenue Securities Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). White Pine Limited Liability Corp stated it has 6,415 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings.