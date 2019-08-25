Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Increases Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN); Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Boosted Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought 273 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 7,249 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.91M, up from 6,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – P, GOOG, AAPL and 1 more/@kanyewest: me and Cudi album June 8th – ! $P $GOOG $AAPL $AMZN; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle is leading anti-Amazon lobby on Pentagon cloud bid- Bloomberg; 24/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Amazon official to Emanuel on Chicago HQ2 pitch: ‘Everyone here was impressed’; 15/03/2018 – Saqib: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 23/04/2018 – Amazon.com Inc expected to post earnings of $1.27 a share – Earnings Preview; 03/04/2018 – Mike Colter, Gabourey Sidibe, Danny Glover and an All-Star Cast Perform The Radical King for Audible; 01/05/2018 – Sen. Bernie Sanders jumps on the Amazon-bashing train with a tweet, echoing President Trump’s criticism of the e-commerce giant; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Web Service has boosted its marketing presence at the doorstep of the Pentagon ahead of a major cloud contract; 25/04/2018 – EBay Gives Disappointing Outlook, Highlighting Threat of Amazon; 21/03/2018 – Uber has withdrawn a job offer to a top Amazon exec after discovering a discrepancy Amazon’s voice-shopping VP, Assaf Ronen, was set to replace Daniel Graf as product head

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 10.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa bought 2,047 shares as the company's stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 22,197 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.53 million, up from 20,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81 million shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3,226 shares to 3,142 shares, valued at $299,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 6,017 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 390,728 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lbmc Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 1.91% or 3,770 shares. Smith Chas P And Associates Pa Cpas reported 0.13% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). North Star Asset Management has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bsw Wealth Prtnrs reported 148 shares. 30 were reported by Fincl Advantage. Flow Traders Us Limited Company accumulated 0.02% or 176 shares. Azimuth Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.2% or 10,082 shares. Vermont-based Tru Of Vermont has invested 2.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Redwood Investments Ltd Llc invested in 13,175 shares or 1.71% of the stock. Oz Management Ltd Partnership holds 2.02% or 188,522 shares in its portfolio. Ally Fincl stated it has 12,000 shares. Pettee Invsts owns 368 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. 4,557 are owned by Concourse Cap Limited Liability Corp. Guyasuta Inv Advsr Inc holds 0.18% or 911 shares.

