Pictet North America Advisors Sa Upped Its Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Stake; Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOP) Shorts Up By 5.4%

Ziopharm Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ZIOP) had an increase of 5.4% in short interest. ZIOP’s SI was 44.52M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 5.4% from 42.24M shares previously. With 1.84M avg volume, 24 days are for Ziopharm Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ZIOP)’s short sellers to cover ZIOP’s short positions. The SI to Ziopharm Oncology Inc’s float is 28.92%. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.22. About 2.08M shares traded or 11.61% up from the average. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has risen 184.43% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 184.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIOP News: 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm Says Focusing Resources on Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Additional Tumor Types; 22/04/2018 – DJ ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIOP); 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 17/05/2018 – Ziopharm Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 4; 05/03/2018 Ziopharm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Socie; 10/05/2018 – ZIOPHARM 1Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C

Pictet North America Advisors Sa increased Ford Mtr Co Del (F) stake by 279.44% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pictet North America Advisors Sa acquired 189,460 shares as Ford Mtr Co Del (F)’s stock declined 7.48%. The Pictet North America Advisors Sa holds 257,260 shares with $2.63 million value, up from 67,800 last quarter. Ford Mtr Co Del now has $36.23 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.08. About 31.85M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS SHUTDOWN TO ADVERSERLY IMPACT ‘NEAR TERM’ RESULTS; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ‘IT WILL TAKE SOME TIME’ TO RESTORE PRODUCTION; 28/04/2018 – CrainsDetroitBus: Ford begins forging a Corktown campus; 17/05/2018 – Toyota, Hyundai, Ford lead 9.6 pct European car sales gain; 30/04/2018 – FORD: U.S. IS `FLAT-FOOTED’ ON DATA-PRIVACY POLICY, LAGS EUROPE; 04/04/2018 – Ford and GM push for de-escalation of US-China trade dispute; 19/03/2018 – FORD OTOSAN AGM APPROVES 2.28 LIRAS/SHR GROSS CASH DIV. PAYOUT; 28/04/2018 – Michael Martinez: Ford isn’t just looking at the train station, it’s targeting almost 50 (!) properties totaling at least; 21/03/2018 – Ford Departures Latest in Series of Executive Exits Under New CEO; 10/04/2018 – FORD’S FARLEY SPOKE AFTER DEBUT OF FOCUS COMPACT CAR IN LONDON

Pictet North America Advisors Sa decreased Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 141,911 shares to 98,179 valued at $4.70M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 2,564 shares and now owns 160,455 shares. Ishares Tr (MCHI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 59 investors sold F shares while 240 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 1.89 billion shares or 2.91% more from 1.83 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. West Oak Cap Ltd holds 3,579 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 110,696 shares. Heritage Management has 70,745 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 497,600 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Com reported 7,741 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 10,000 shares. Pittenger Anderson accumulated 1,000 shares. The New York-based Estabrook Capital has invested 0% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Koshinski Asset Mngmt reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Columbia Asset Management stated it has 0.24% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Jefferies Grp Inc Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 129,452 shares. Ckw Financial holds 0.02% or 9,600 shares in its portfolio. 21,593 were reported by Loews. Moreover, Commerce Commercial Bank has 0.02% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 143,648 shares. Anchor Bolt Cap Limited Partnership has 0.45% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $8.29 million activity. Shares for $8.00 million were bought by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR on Thursday, August 1. LECHLEITER JOHN C also bought $95,950 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares. $100,038 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) was bought by THORNTON JOHN L.

Among 3 analysts covering Ford Motor (NYSE:F), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Ford Motor has $1300 highest and $1000 lowest target. $11.67’s average target is 28.52% above currents $9.08 stock price. Ford Motor had 6 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley upgraded the shares of F in report on Tuesday, August 6 to “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, May 6 by BMO Capital Markets.

Among 2 analysts covering ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ZIOPHARM Oncology has $7.5 highest and $6.5000 lowest target. $7’s average target is 65.88% above currents $4.22 stock price. ZIOPHARM Oncology had 3 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 23 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”.

