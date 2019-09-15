Pictet North America Advisors Sa Trimmed Holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by $387,962; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Strategic Financial Services Lowered Stake by $2.84 Million as Market Value Declined

Pictet North America Advisors Sa decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 6.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa sold 6,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 97,168 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.69 million, down from 103,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $56.7. About 1.85 million shares traded or 58.74% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 09/03/2018 – 12th Annual Power of Women Luncheon Honoring Kim Davis, National Hockey League, Ellen Patterson, TD Bank, and Margaret M. Smyth; 06/04/2018 – TechNews: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK CEO BHARAT MASRANI BEGINS 2Q PRESENTATION; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Adds Toronto-Dominion Bank, Exits Medtronic: 13F; 25/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK TD.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$; 26/04/2018 – Toronto-Dominion Lifts Mortgage Rate in `Biggest Move in Years’; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT QTR-END ON A BASEL lll FULLY PHASED-IN BASIS WAS 11.8%; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY U.S. RETAIL REPORTED NET INCOME WAS $979 MLN (US$770 MLN), UP 16% (21% IN U.S. DOLLARS) ON REPORTED BASIS; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Wholesale Banking Net C$267M, up 8%

Strategic Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 40.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc sold 37,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 53,818 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.12 million, down from 91,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $72.64. About 7.34M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont refinery overhauling hydrotreater, SRU; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exxon Mobil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XOM); 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-Exxon CEO to invest heavily in mega-projects to dominate oil and natural gas markets – Bloomberg; 14/03/2018 – IRAQ NEGOTIATING WITH OIL COMPANIES TO LOWER PLATEAU TARGETS AT MOST OILFIELDS — OIL MINISTRY OFFICIAL; 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING™ Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd; 27/04/2018 – Refining margins dent Exxon, Chevron 1st-qtr results; 18/04/2018 – Commodities trader Gunvor joins transparency group EITI; 17/04/2018 – Liberian President Weah Orders Probe of Exxon’s 2013 Oil Deal; 29/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Pleas for Bailout, Exxon Bids High: Energy Wrap; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SEES LNG GLUT OVER IN 2021-2022, DEMAND FOR GAS WILL KEEP GROWING

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.35B for 10.99 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual earnings per share reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.73% negative EPS growth.

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65 billion and $687.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 73,143 shares to 150,264 shares, valued at $4.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 11,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.96 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $757.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 39,295 shares to 89,279 shares, valued at $5.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Wellington Fd by 9,781 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,361 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI).

