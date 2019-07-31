Pictet North America Advisors Sa Raised Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $12.56 Million; Jones Financial Companies Lllp Continues to Hold Stake in Total S.A. Spon Adr (TOT)

Pictet North America Advisors Sa increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 654.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa bought 69,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,576 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.52M, up from 10,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $453.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $174.1. About 13.17 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 06/04/2018 – SoftBank borrows $8 billion using its Alibaba stake – Bbg; 17/04/2018 – KBS – UNIT AUTHORIZED Sl TENG E-COMMERCE TO OPEN, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN ONLINE STORES THROUGH AMAZON, ALIBABA EXPRESS TO SELL UNIT’S PRODUCTS; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD- UPON COMPLETION, ZHANG XUHAO TO BECOME CHAIRMAN OF ELE.ME AND SPECIAL ADVISOR TO ALIBABA’S CEO ON NEW RETAIL STRATEGY; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 24/04/2018 – SLYNGSTAD: ALIBABA, TENCENT PROBABLY MOST IMPORTANT IN WORLD; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Cloud Computing $699M, Up 103%; 05/03/2018 China’s Sun Art Retail to go digital with Alibaba; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Health Information Technology: To Acquire Alibaba Holding Unit Ali JK Medical Products for HK$10.6 Billion; 03/04/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUY FULL OWNERSHIP OF CHINA DELIVERY PLATFORM ELE.ME; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – DURING MARCH 2018 QTR, ANT FINANCIAL CONTINUED TO AGGRESSIVELY INVEST IN THEIR BUSINESS

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Total S.A. Spon Adr (TOT) by 6.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought 8,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 143,561 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99M, up from 134,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Total S.A. Spon Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $53.15. About 3.35M shares traded or 106.18% up from the average. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 16.80% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.23% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 25/05/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA – SHOULD NOVATEK DECIDE TO REDUCE ITS PARTICIPATION BELOW 60%, TOTAL WILL HAVE POSSIBILITY TO INCREASE ITS DIRECT SHARE UP TO 15%; 24/05/2018 – Russia: Total Expands Partnership with Novatek Through Arctic LNG 2 Project; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA – TO HAVE OPPORTUNITY TO ACQUIRE 10% TO 15% DIRECT INTEREST IN NOVATEK’S FUTURE LNG PROJECTS IN YAMAL AND GYDAN; 29/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S IBAMA REJECTS TOTAL SA’S ENVIRONMENTAL LICENSE APPLICATION TO DRILL IN FOZ DO AMAZONAS FOR FOURTH TIME; 28/05/2018 – Total, Partners to Launch Zinia 2 Deep Offshore Development; 18/04/2018 – Total in Agreement to Buy 74.3% of Direct Energie; 13/03/2018 – Total Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS MAERSK DEAL WILL CLOSE MARCH 8; 10/05/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels: Total to Provide Up to $100M Credit Support for Program; 10/05/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Restoration of Listing

More notable recent TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Total’s Q1 net profit slips despite record production – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Energy Sector Update for 07/05/2019: MDR,PBR,TOT,ECA,ECA.TO – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Total reports Q2 miss as sharp fall in gas prices offsets production gains – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “8 Large-Cap and Mega-Cap Stocks Scoring Major Analyst Upgrades – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Total, Qatar to partner offshore Guyana – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Jones Financial Companies Lllp, which manages about $43.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Health Care Select Sector Spdr (XLV) by 3,410 shares to 5,371 shares, valued at $493,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth Etf (VBK) by 109,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.35M shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65 billion and $668.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 2,422 shares to 20,356 shares, valued at $5.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 10,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,177 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EWG).