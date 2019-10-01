Pictet North America Advisors Sa Position in Facebook (FB) Has Boosted by $575,424; Federated Investors Cut Haemonetics (HAE) Holding by $678,960

Federated Investors Inc decreased its stake in Haemonetics Corp (HAE) by 25.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc sold 5,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.81% . The institutional investor held 16,815 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.02M, down from 22,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Haemonetics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $127.34. About 95,163 shares traded. Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) has risen 26.96% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HAE News: 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP HAE.N FY SHR VIEW $2.09, REV VIEW $937.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Names Said Bolorforosh Chief Technology Officer; 13/04/2018 – FDA: Acrodose PLus and PL Systems by Haemonetics: Recall – Low pH Readings for Platelets Stored in CLX HP Bag; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.43; 20/04/2018 – DJ Haemonetics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAE); 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.00-Adj EPS $2.30; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4th Quarter Fiscal 2018 Earnings Release Available on Investor Relations Website; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Sees FY19 EPS $1.50-EPS $1.80; 08/05/2018 – CORRECT: HAEMONETICS 1Q ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS 4Q REV. $233.6M, EST. $227.0M

Pictet North America Advisors Sa increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa bought 2,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 143,385 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.67 million, up from 140,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $505.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $177.01. About 4.54 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 12/04/2018 – EU’s Jourova, Facebook’s Sandberg Spoke by Phone Thursday Evening; 13/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Trade war or not, China is closing the gap on U.S. in technology IP race; 25/04/2018 – The Interpreter: Does Facebook Just Harbor Extremists? Or Does It Create Them?; 08/05/2018 – David Cochrane: EXCLUSIVE by @ciaraobrien: Facebook announces ban on foreign-funded advertisements aimed at #8thre; 18/03/2018 – New York Post: Investigation launched into Facebook, data firm used in Trump campaign; 05/04/2018 – FACEBOOK COO SHERYL SANDBERG SPEAKS IN BLOOMBERG INTERVIEW; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS HAVE HIRED DIGITAL FORENSICS FIRM, STROZ FRIEDBERG, TO CONDUCT COMPREHENSIVE AUDIT OF CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 10/04/2018 – Facebook has ‘tremendous amount of power,’ should face some regulation: Rep. Sarbanes; 26/03/2018 – $SHOP has a MAJOR Facebook problem. All growth tied to the abuse of Facebook privacy tools; 10/04/2018 – LIVE: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg continues his testimony before Congress in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal

Analysts await Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 26.79% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.56 per share. HAE’s profit will be $36.05M for 44.84 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by Haemonetics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 36 investors sold HAE shares while 82 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.38 million shares or 0.98% less from 48.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shine Inv Advisory Services Inc invested in 0.17% or 3,133 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability holds 0% or 5,156 shares. Strs Ohio holds 13,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fort Washington Invest Oh accumulated 0.16% or 121,888 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt invested 0.12% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 52,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 176,490 shares. Invsts holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) for 2.55M shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Northern, Illinois-based fund reported 835,587 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0.01% or 603,523 shares. Hillsdale Investment Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) for 6,900 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Company has 235 shares. Franklin Incorporated accumulated 1.02M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 56 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $41.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI) by 110,428 shares to 111,658 shares, valued at $4.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 70,914 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,315 shares, and has risen its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Capital invested in 0.31% or 805,388 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.98% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Strategic Glob Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 25,299 shares. Sol Com reported 2,395 shares stake. Bailard Incorporated holds 1.49% or 126,301 shares. Bloom Tree Partners Limited Liability Corporation reported 279,058 shares. Connable Office reported 0.62% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cantillon Mgmt Ltd Com holds 1.06M shares. Da Davidson Co reported 0.14% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dragoneer Investment Group Inc Limited Co holds 3.45% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 448,465 shares. Confluence Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 9,056 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Mcgowan Grp Asset Inc stated it has 1,395 shares. Moreover, Gfs Ltd Company has 1.9% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 34,577 shares. Paloma Mngmt holds 4,110 shares. Nokota Management Lp owns 418,000 shares or 2.74% of their US portfolio.

