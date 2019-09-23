Pictet North America Advisors Sa Increased Its Stake in Abbvie (ABBV) as Share Price Declined; Tdam Usa Lifted Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Stake by $313,313

Tdam Usa Inc increased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 5.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc bought 4,069 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 76,892 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.99M, up from 72,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $72.33. About 1.56 million shares traded or 41.57% up from the average. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 24/05/2018 – The next frontier in workplace wellness: financial health; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN PLANS 2Q MAINTENANCE OF LONGVIEW, TX, CRACKER; 07/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declares victory in the Democratic primary in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 09/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declared victory in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District Democratic primary after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 03/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS TARIFFS ON ETHYLENE GLYCOL, DIETHYLENE GLYCOL EFFECTIVE APRIL 12; 29/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $115; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity

Pictet North America Advisors Sa increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 174.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa bought 9,314 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 14,661 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.07M, up from 5,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $72.39. About 13.10 million shares traded or 12.24% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals: Will Soon Start Clinical Study Testing CYC065 Combined With Venetoclax in Patients With Relapsed/refractory Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Sees FY EPS $6.82-EPS $6.92; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 21/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE SET TO LOSE ABOUT $25 BLN IN MARKET VALUE AFTER CO SAYS WILL NOT SEEK FASTER APPROVAL FOR LUNG CANCER DRUG; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: ABBVIE RTGS UNAFFECTED BY SHR REPURCHASE PLAN; 29/03/2018 – Atrasentan (AbbVie) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – Emerging Advanced Resources Could Rock The Canadian Cannabis Industry

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,213 shares to 33,111 shares, valued at $5.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 11,588 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,282 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS).

More recent Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Pays A 0.9% In Just 4 – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Does Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 50 investors sold EMN shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 106.65 million shares or 5.65% less from 113.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Tortoise Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 17 shares. M&R Capital owns 1,336 shares. 785,782 were accumulated by Wedge Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc. Cadence Management Lc reported 7,801 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 78,507 shares. Moors Cabot holds 0.07% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) or 6,889 shares. Amica Retiree Tru has 0.04% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Moneta Gp Invest Advisors Ltd Com invested in 0.03% or 40,992 shares. Northern Tru Corp has 0.03% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Nomura Asset Company Limited holds 24,457 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Westpac Bk holds 0% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 16,491 shares. Gyroscope Mngmt Grp Incorporated Ltd holds 0.3% or 10,224 shares. Monetary Management Group owns 16,975 shares. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability owns 3,056 shares. Psagot House Ltd has 0% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 150 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. The insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $663,500. On Wednesday, June 26 the insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 was bought by RAPP EDWARD J. 25,000 shares were bought by Schumacher Laura J, worth $1.76 million on Monday, September 16. $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Donoghoe Nicholas. $1.00M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan.

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65B and $687.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (EWA) by 86,725 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $22.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,300 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal London Asset Mngmt owns 821,199 shares. Bahl Gaynor has invested 0.74% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Dubuque Retail Bank And Tru Com invested in 1.05% or 89,772 shares. Moreover, Amf Pensionsforsakring has 0.79% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 1.11M shares. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc reported 0.53% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Selway Asset Management holds 1.68% or 34,400 shares in its portfolio. Rbo Lc accumulated 3.4% or 199,220 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Pitcairn holds 0.25% or 33,921 shares in its portfolio. Btim reported 27,263 shares. Decatur Capital Mngmt Inc holds 1.76% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 128,920 shares. Daiwa Secs Group has 0.06% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 87,798 shares. Cypress Cap Management Ltd (Wy) invested 0.11% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Hemenway Company Ltd owns 37,365 shares. Convergence Ptnrs Llc invested 1.12% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Allergan: Why I Like This AbbVie Target – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AbbVie Is One Of The Best High-Yield Stocks You Can Buy Right Now – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie: Even Better Dividend Now – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Idera Pharma (IDRA) Announces Immuno-Oncology Clinical Research Collaboration with AbbVie (ABBV) – StreetInsider.com” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What You Should Know About AbbVie Inc.’s (NYSE:ABBV) 6.3% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.