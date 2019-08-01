Pictet North America Advisors Sa Increased Its Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $12.56 Million; Sound Shore Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Marsh & Mclennan Companies (MMC) as Share Value Rose

Sound Shore Management Inc decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc. (MMC) by 15.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc sold 263,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 1.49M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.01 million, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $98.72. About 990,337 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 21/03/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies Declares Quarterly Dividend; 12/03/2018 – Council, Mercer Study Highlights Companies’ Best, Brightest Ideas; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Labcorp, Cuts Marsh & McLennan; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Risk & Insurance Services Revenue $2.3B; 09/03/2018 – HYARD – MANY NEW ORDERS FOR MMC FP; 11/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within SUPERVALU INC, Dunkin’ Brands Group, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Washington Prim; 26/03/2018 – AIG hires general insurance marketing chief from MMC; 24/05/2018 – REG-MMC NORILSK NICKEL MMC NORILSK NICKEL: NORILSK NICKEL BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS; 10/04/2018 – Sunit Patel Joins Mercer as Chief Actuary, US Health; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Net $690M

Pictet North America Advisors Sa increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 654.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa bought 69,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 79,576 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.52M, up from 10,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $425.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.52% or $9.55 during the last trading session, reaching $163.56. About 21.01 million shares traded or 3.42% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 06/04/2018 – SoftBank borrows $8 billion using its Alibaba stake – Bbg; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed company: China’s car market will grow close to 20 percent in the next five years; 20/04/2018 – Alibaba acquires Chinese chipmaker C-SKY Microsystems; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – FITCH CITES ALIBABA’S DOMINANT POSITION IN CHINA; 28/04/2018 – New York Post: STX CEO spotted with Alibaba exec after draft for IPO listing; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON CATERPILLAR RIGHT NOW – CNBC; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INVESTMENT 000516.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENTS ON MEDICAL RELATED PROJECTS WITH ALIBABA CHINA, ITS HEALTH TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE; 18/04/2018 – OATH SAYS K. GURU GOWRAPPAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND COO; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q EPS 46c

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65 billion and $668.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 116,740 shares to 244,231 shares, valued at $13.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 2,422 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,356 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 357,386 shares. Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd has 2.1% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 168,731 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 900,307 shares. South Dakota Inv Council invested in 0.08% or 37,900 shares. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.38% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 3,014 shares. Perkins Coie Tru holds 0.02% or 513 shares in its portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Management invested in 9,480 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust holds 0.03% or 53,698 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 189,307 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Welch Forbes Lc stated it has 0.04% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Scotia Cap accumulated 25,847 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.07% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 57,202 shares. Moreover, Gyroscope Grp Ltd has 0.13% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $9.10 million activity. 11,245 shares valued at $1.02M were sold by McDonald Scott on Monday, February 4.