Pictet North America Advisors Sa Holds Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA); Brahman Capital Cut Its Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Position by $53.87 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Pictet North America Advisors Sa increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 654.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa bought 69,035 shares as the company's stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 79,576 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.52 million, up from 10,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $436.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $167.51. About 1.66M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500.

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 34.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp analyzed 513,030 shares as the company's stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 994,821 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.00 million, down from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $10.26B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $84.5. About 3.85 million shares traded or 115.65% up from the average. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500.

Brahman Capital Corp, which manages about $4.97 billion and $1.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Cap Corp by 4.56M shares to 8.19 million shares, valued at $27.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65B and $668.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 10,600 shares to 12,177 shares, valued at $726,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DXJ) by 512,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,139 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).