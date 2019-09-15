Pictet North America Advisors Sa Holds Holding in Citigroup (C); Pepsico (PEP) Stock Value Rose While Baldwin Brothers Has Trimmed Its Position

Baldwin Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc sold 2,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 118,036 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.48M, down from 120,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $136.44. About 4.01M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelp; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO – TOTAL DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $5 BLN & SHARE BUYBACKS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $2 BLN IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 20/03/2018 – Encouraging Women in STEM: PepsiCo and the Society of Women Engineers Kick-Off Annual Student Engineering Challenge; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 28/03/2018 – RPT-Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks

Pictet North America Advisors Sa increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 26.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa bought 7,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 35,751 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50M, up from 28,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $70.39. About 14.31 million shares traded or 3.57% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 19/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $50; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 06/03/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: March 6 (Table); 03/05/2018 – Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup are among a group of banks that banned credit card purchases for digital currency in February; 12/04/2018 – DXC TECHNOLOGY CO DXC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $126 FROM $117; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Cmbs Classes Of Citigroup Commercial Mortgage Trust, Series 2018-B2; 26/04/2018 – USG CORP USG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 05/04/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: April 5 (Table); 22/05/2018 – NEXT BANXICO POLICY MOVE SEEN AS +25 BPS, CITI SURVEY SHOWS

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93M and $678.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gallagher Arthr J&Co (NYSE:AJG) by 7,405 shares to 26,980 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 441,072 shares. Brookmont Cap Mgmt invested in 25,312 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Lc, California-based fund reported 14,031 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 199,123 shares. Sweden-based Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has invested 1.65% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt invested 1.21% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). First American National Bank & Trust stated it has 321,134 shares. Welch Grp Inc Limited Co holds 3.19% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 227,976 shares. Argent holds 1.16% or 86,861 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Invest has 14,473 shares for 1.65% of their portfolio. Dupont Capital Management holds 121,241 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Meridian Management Co has invested 0.12% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 29,518 are held by Thompson Inv Incorporated. Cetera Advisor Network Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.25% or 61,006 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability reported 56,345 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.74 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Management owns 163,352 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. 59,300 are owned by Moors Cabot. Edgar Lomax Communications Va owns 178,775 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.42% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 116,000 shares. The Texas-based Highland Capital Mgmt Lp has invested 0.05% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Boyd Watterson Asset Oh reported 0.3% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Smithfield Tru has 0.03% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Karpas Strategies Lc holds 37,033 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants has invested 0.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Hexavest reported 1.09% stake. Css Ltd Co Il accumulated 13,901 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Round Table Svcs Ltd Com stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Guardian Invest Mgmt has invested 1.79% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Boyar Asset reported 29,554 shares. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc reported 15,114 shares.

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65B and $687.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,230 shares to 2,300 shares, valued at $358,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 25,467 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,507 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EWA).