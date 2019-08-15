Pictet North America Advisors Sa Holds Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA); As Salesforce.Com (CRM) Market Value Declined, Riverhead Capital Management Has Increased Position

Pictet North America Advisors Sa increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 654.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa bought 69,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 79,576 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.52 million, up from 10,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $432.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $165.99. About 24.68 million shares traded or 18.55% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – WILL REMAIN ACTIVE ON ALIBABA’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM TMALL, AS WELL AS SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS; 12/03/2018 – OFO RAISES $866M IN FUNDING ROUND LED BY ALIBABA; 09/04/2018 – Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, on Monday urged Facebook to resolve its data privacy problems, a day before Mark Zuckerberg was due to appear at U.S. congressional hearings; 12/03/2018 – IKang Announces Receipt of Acquisition Proposal From Yunfeng Cap and Alibaba; 03/05/2018 – Jack Ma’s Ant Financial adds two new money market funds to its platform; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on an Amazon Echo rival that speaks Chinese, report says; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba Group: Will Inject a Further $2 Billion Into Southeast Asian Online Shopping Company Lazada; 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP INC – CASH CONSIDERATION OPTION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF COMPANY OR US$20.60 PER ADS OF CO; 21/05/2018 – FITCH CITES ALIBABA’S DOMINANT POSITION IN CHINA

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 16.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 3,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 25,814 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09 million, up from 22,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $143.24. About 3.89M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Gives Rosy Revenue Forecast on String of Acquisitions; 29/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce President Explains Thought Behind MuleSoft Deal; 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Com; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-$23B ON MULESOFT; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y +80a, 10Y +105a; 17/04/2018 – Clutch Among 18 Startups Participating in Salesforce Accelerate Program; 26/04/2018 – Marriott Intl Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: AGRICULTURE DEPT USES SERVICE CLOUD TO COMMUNICATE; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods, Target and Salesforce are making headlines this morning; 02/05/2018 – SALESFORCE COMPLETES PURCHASE OF MULESOFT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hitchwood Capital LP stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Jefferies Group Inc Lc stated it has 14,209 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Swarthmore Gp invested in 3.6% or 5,300 shares. Kemnay Advisory Svcs holds 3.01% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 88,452 shares. Fin Architects Inc accumulated 141 shares. Oppenheimer accumulated 0.36% or 85,472 shares. Moreover, Eaton Vance Mngmt has 0.28% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 783,794 shares. Chemung Canal Trust Co has invested 1.64% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moore Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.73% or 150,000 shares. Botty Invsts Ltd Llc invested 0.04% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Aviance Ltd Liability invested in 1,830 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bell State Bank has 7,282 shares. Old Second Retail Bank Of Aurora, a Illinois-based fund reported 277 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has 0.09% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 70,069 shares. 6,727 are owned by Private Tru Na.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 72,350 shares to 22,479 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 21,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,824 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Health Services Inc (NYSE:UHS).

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65 billion and $668.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15,156 shares to 240,090 shares, valued at $12.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 15,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 257,208 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

