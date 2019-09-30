Pictet North America Advisors Sa Holding in Facebook (FB) Has Upped by $575,424 as Market Value Rose; Boyd Gaming (BYD) Stake Increased by Par Capital Management Inc

Par Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 7.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc bought 165,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The hedge fund held 2.36M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.56 million, up from 2.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $24.09. About 582,230 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181256: Boyd Gaming Corporation; West Charitable Distribution Adviser, LLC; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Acquire Lattner for Total Cash Consideration of $100M; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 15/05/2018 – Regionally-focused Boyd Gaming and Penn National “are likely the biggest beneficiaries,” Morgan Stanley said Tuesday; 17/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – PGCB: The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort To Boyd Gaming; 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Buy Lattner Entertainment Group Illinois for $100 Million — Deal Digest; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 35C; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Net $41.4M

Pictet North America Advisors Sa increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa bought 2,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 143,385 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.67M, up from 140,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $508.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $178.28. About 6.81 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/04/2018 – Facebook updated its VR avatars to look more ‘lifelike.’ via @verge; 21/03/2018 – NBC Politics: BREAKING: Mark Zuckerberg says Cambridge Analytica situation presents “a breach of trust between Facebook and the; 25/05/2018 – Facebook Inc: Discounted Cash Flow Valuation (DCF); 06/04/2018 – Facebook’s CTO to answer questions from UK lawmakers on April 26; 15/05/2018 – Facebook Details Spam, Fake User Efforts — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – FACEBOOK:BBRY SUIT ‘SADLY REFLECTS’ STATE OF MESSAGING BUSINESS; 24/05/2018 – It demonstrates the fact that Facebook does not understand or respect the practice of journalism; 21/03/2018 – HuffPost Canada: Facebook Whistleblower Christopher Wylie Oversaw Project With Federal Liberals In 2016; 27/03/2018 – The REALLY interesting part of this article, which mentions it as an aside, is that Eric Schmidt’s daughter interned at Cambridge parent (defense contractor) SCL; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer weighs in on Apple CEO Tim Cook’s comments about Facebook’s data privacy scandal

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65B and $687.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,564 shares to 160,455 shares, valued at $27.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (OEF) by 5,197 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 382,858 shares, and cut its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46 billion and $5.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 8,000 shares to 157,864 shares, valued at $295.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everquote Inc by 121,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,000 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

