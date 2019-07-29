Pictet North America Advisors Sa Has Upped Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position; Rimini Street (RMNI) Sellers Decreased By 3.21% Their Shorts

Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) had a decrease of 3.21% in short interest. RMNI’s SI was 428,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.21% from 442,800 shares previously. With 22,400 avg volume, 19 days are for Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI)’s short sellers to cover RMNI’s short positions. The SI to Rimini Street Inc’s float is 3.29%. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.99. About 9,938 shares traded. Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) has declined 24.96% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.39% the S&P500. Some Historical RMNI News: 10/05/2018 – Rimini Street Launches Support for Salesforce Sales Cloud and Salesforce Service Cloud Products; 10/05/2018 – RIMINI STREET INC – EXPECT U.S. FEDERAL DISTRICT COURT TO RULE ON MATTER RELATED TO ORACLE SOMETIME IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Rimini Street Launches New Solutions that Further Extend the Life and Value of Enterprise Software as a Foundation for; 29/03/2018 – VINCI Energies Switches to Rimini Street Support for Its Oracle Database and Oracle E-Business Suite Application; 09/04/2018 – Rimini Street Appoints New South Korea Country Manager; 20/03/2018 – Rimini Street Announces Annual Stockholders Meeting Date and Time; 23/05/2018 – Rimini Street Delivers Premium SAP Support to Solar Frontier; 23/04/2018 – SIFLEX Switches to Rimini Street Support for Its SAP Application; 06/03/2018 Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50 Million from Oracle; 15/03/2018 – RIMINI STREET INC RMNI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $250 MLN TO $270 MLN

Pictet North America Advisors Sa increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 654.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pictet North America Advisors Sa acquired 69,035 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock rose 4.84%. The Pictet North America Advisors Sa holds 79,576 shares with $14.52M value, up from 10,541 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $460.08 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.14% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $176.71. About 7.71 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads consortium in $1.4 bln deal for stake in Chinese courier ZTO; 31/05/2018 – Luxury retailer Canada Goose lays out China expansion plans; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – E-COMMERCE TEAM IN SAN FRANCISCO WILL MANAGE ONGOING CHINA BUSINESS WITH OPERATIONAL SUPPORT FROM FUNG OMNI IN SHANGHAI; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors, Alibaba’s AliOS Enter Partnership for New In-Vehicle Experiences; 23/04/2018 – Valentino’s Candystud Pops Up in Beijing With Alibaba Collaboration; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA SEES 2019 REVENUE GROWTH ABOVE 60%; 21/03/2018 – In India, digital gold sellers hope trickle will become a rush; 10/04/2018 – Ant Financial Valuation Could Reach $150 billion; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS HEMA TOTAL STORES REACH 37 IN CHINA; 02/05/2018 – CITRON SEES ALIBABA REACHING $250

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. The company has market cap of $326.17 million. It offers enterprise software support services for Siebel, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards, Oracle E-Business Suite, Oracle Database, Hyperion, Oracle Retail, Oracle Fusion Middleware, SAP, and BusinessObjects software. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides support services program features, such as product support, security support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management, and onboarding and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal, and regulatory update services.

Among 10 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding had 16 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Tuesday, May 7. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $24000 target. Macquarie Research maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, March 29 report. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, May 16. Barclays Capital maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Monday, May 20 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, April 15. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 26. HSBC maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Thursday, May 16 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”.

Pictet North America Advisors Sa decreased Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 30,060 shares to 71,279 valued at $3.83M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wisdomtree Tr (DXJ) stake by 512,362 shares and now owns 40,139 shares. Alphabet Inc was reduced too.