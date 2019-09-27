Pictet North America Advisors Sa Has Trimmed Its Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) by $361,959 as Market Valuation Declined; As Zagg (ZAGG) Stock Value Declined, Roumell Asset Management Upped Holding by $4.48 Million

Pictet North America Advisors Sa decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 35.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa sold 9,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 17,114 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $680,000, down from 26,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $34.51. About 3.69 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Roumell Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Zagg Inc (ZAGG) by 470.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc bought 746,268 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.64% . The hedge fund held 904,867 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.30 million, up from 158,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Zagg Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $177.55 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $6.2. About 154,233 shares traded. ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) has declined 54.74% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAGG News: 24/05/2018 – mophie announces compact wireless charging accessories; 29/03/2018 – Zagg at Cowen & Co. Future of the Consumer Conferencne Apr 3; 08/03/2018 – Zagg at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG: Chris Ahern to Succeed Randy Hales as CEO; 17/05/2018 – lnvisibleShield Partners with CPR Cell Phone Repair to Sell Screen Protection and Provide Screen Protection Warranty Replacement Through More Than 430 Retail Locations in the U.S. and Canada; 17/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – INVISIBLESHIELD PARTNERS WITH CPR CELL PHONE REPAIR TO SELL SCREEN PROTECTION AND PROVIDE SCREEN PROTECTION WARRANTY REPLACEMENT THROUGH MORE THAN 430 RETAIL LOCATIONS IN THE U.S. AND…; 17/05/2018 – InvisibleShield Partners with CPR Cell Phone Repair to Sell Screen Protection and Provide Screen Protection Warranty Replacemen; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG INC – COMPANY REITERATES 2018 OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Sees 2018 EPS $1.30-EPS $1.50; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65 billion and $687.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 189,460 shares to 257,260 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 11,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $566.95 million for 21.04 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiduciary Tru Communications has 0.05% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 49,826 shares. Fosun Intll accumulated 25,000 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd stated it has 0.05% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Gabalex reported 1.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 0.61% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 64,979 shares. Btim reported 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). State Street Corporation has 0.21% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Calamos Wealth Ltd owns 12,261 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Carroll Financial Associate owns 0.02% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 6,543 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams invested 0.26% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Columbia Asset Mngmt reported 0.08% stake. Stanley has invested 0.22% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc holds 717,480 shares. 115,154 are held by Mufg Americas Corporation. Huntington Bancshares invested in 74,363 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

