Pictet North America Advisors Sa Has Trimmed Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Stake; Maltese Capital Management Has Cut Fiserv (FISV) Stake By $2.76 Million

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased Fiserv Inc (FISV) stake by 29.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 30,300 shares as Fiserv Inc (FISV)’s stock rose 22.69%. The Maltese Capital Management Llc holds 74,000 shares with $6.75 million value, down from 104,300 last quarter. Fiserv Inc now has $69.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.34% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $102.61. About 3.02 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 07/05/2018 – Fiserv Introduces Innovation in Early Breach Detection with Rippleshot Partnership; 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience; 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Full-Year 2018 Guidance Affirmed; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C; 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President

Pictet North America Advisors Sa decreased Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) stake by 10.57% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pictet North America Advisors Sa sold 25,467 shares as Astrazeneca Plc (AZN)’s stock rose 16.22%. The Pictet North America Advisors Sa holds 215,507 shares with $17.66M value, down from 240,974 last quarter. Astrazeneca Plc now has $119.13 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $45.28. About 2.29 million shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 08/05/2018 – Merck: Lynparza Tablets Receive EU Approval for the Treatment of Platinum-Sensitive Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…; 09/03/2018 – Onglyza Heart Failure Lawsuits Move Forward, As Federal Litigation Issues First Practice and Procedure Order, Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reports; 09/04/2018 – Top AstraZeneca I/O vet Robert Iannone jumps to Immunomedics as R&D chief as BLA looms $IMMU; 26/03/2018 – ADHERIUM – U.S. FDA GRANTED 510(K) CLEARANCE FOR OVER THE COUNTER SALE OF SMARTINHALERTM SENSOR FOR ASTRAZENECA’S SYMBICORT AEROSOL ASTHMA INHALER; 12/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA: STUDY CONFIRMS CV BENEFITS ASSOCIATED W/ SGLT-2; 06/04/2018 – CLOVIS ONCOLOGY SAYS U.S. FDA APPROVED RUBRACA TABLETS FOR MAINTENANCE TREATMENT OF ADULT PATIENTS WITH CERTAIN TYPES OF RECURRENT CANCER; 22/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Treatment for Hyperkalemia Gets EU Approval; 11/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA UPDATE ON FASENRA Plll TRIAL IN COPD; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – IMFINZI SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVES OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll

Pictet North America Advisors Sa increased Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) stake by 7,395 shares to 35,751 valued at $2.50M in 2019Q2. It also upped Spdr Index Shs Fds (FEZ) stake by 115,000 shares and now owns 120,600 shares. Ishares Inc was raised too.

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 33.80% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 24.09 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.62% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is GlaxoSmithKline a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on September 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “U.S. IPO Week Ahead: A Wave Of Biotechs And Billion-Dollar Valuations In 6-IPO Week – Seeking Alpha” published on September 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “2 Pharma Stocks You Should Buy Now – The Motley Fool” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pieris Pharma (PIRS), AstraZeneca (AZN) Highlights Multiple Ascending Dose Phase 1b Data for Inhaled IL4-RÎ± Antagonist AZD1402/PRS-060 – StreetInsider.com” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s the latest on Viela Bioâ€™s planned IPO – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.11% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Boston Private Wealth Llc reported 6,341 shares. Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Liability stated it has 10,119 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 14,912 are owned by Canandaigua Natl Bancorporation. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 1.12 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 246,158 shares. New York-based Brant Point Mngmt Lc has invested 0.6% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Financial Bank Of Stockton holds 0.7% or 15,128 shares. Vaughan Nelson Invest Management Limited Partnership accumulated 393,275 shares. Gulf Intl Fincl Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.14% or 93,847 shares in its portfolio. Eulav Asset Management reported 413,400 shares. Punch Associate Investment Management Incorporated holds 0.7% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 92,111 shares. Gam Holdings Ag has 3,225 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 700 were accumulated by Optimum Investment. Goelzer Invest owns 9,950 shares.

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SASR) stake by 26,896 shares to 380,043 valued at $13.26 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) stake by 55,000 shares and now owns 135,000 shares. Wsfs Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WSFS) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Fiserv has $13100 highest and $7100 lowest target. $116.25’s average target is 13.29% above currents $102.61 stock price. Fiserv had 15 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Friday, June 21. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was initiated by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, September 5 to “Overweight”.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fiserv’s Incredible Run Is Not Over – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Canaccord out bullish on Fiserv – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fiserv’s new kiosk reads palms for biometric identification – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fiserv: An Interesting Growth Play With Further Upside From First Data Integration – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $632.11M for 27.58 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.