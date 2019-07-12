Pictet North America Advisors Sa Has Lowered Its Oracle (ORCL) Stake by $1.59 Million as Share Price Rose; Swedbank Cut Its Celgene (CELG) Position by $133.18 Million

Pictet North America Advisors Sa decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 29.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa sold 30,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,279 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, down from 101,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $59.99. About 10.92 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Loss/Shr 98c; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Expects to More Than Double Size of SaaS Business ‘Very Quickly’; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE BOOSTS SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 DIRECTORS; 13/04/2018 – Adyen Achieves Gold Level Status of Oracle PartnerNetwork; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Makes it Easier for Brands to Keep their Best Customers Happy; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on GE, China trade; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q REV. 10.8B RUPEES; 19/03/2018 – Oracle beat on earnings but came just below expectations for revenue; 10/05/2018 – Oracle Construction and Engineering Enables Earned Value Management to Improve Project Delivery; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street: Favorable Appeal Decision Should Result in Refund of Nearly $50M From Oracle

Swedbank decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 59.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank sold 1.42M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 975,328 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.01M, down from 2.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $92.41. About 3.71 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO & CELGENE ENTER INTO PACT TO CO-DEVELOP & CO-PROMO; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 28/03/2018 – ABIDE THERAPEUTICS SAYS GRANTED CELGENE AN EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE LICENSE FOR ABX-1772, A PRECLINICAL DRUG CANDIDATE DISCOVERED BY ABIDE; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Investors’ ‘negative’ views on Celgene may be ‘warranted,’ analyst says; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Azar calls out a Celgene drug for price hikes that are hurting Medicare; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Oracle Collaborates with Top Oracle PartnerNetwork Platinum Level Members to Rethink Customer Data Platform Market – PRNewswire” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle’s Stock May Fall Amid Weak Results – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Oracle (ORCL) Names Rona Fairhead to Board – StreetInsider.com” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Oracle ITA National Fall Championships Come to Newport Beach – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle: Revenue Acceleration Should Drive Outperformance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Altavista Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.16% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Citigroup holds 2.45M shares. Macroview Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 8,584 shares. Strategic Wealth Advisors reported 0.12% stake. Clark Capital Gp Inc stated it has 35,471 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Daiwa Secs Group Incorporated holds 0.08% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 168,694 shares. F&V Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3.08% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 100,375 shares. Puzo Michael J holds 0.5% or 23,900 shares in its portfolio. Primecap Management Company Ca reported 8.46 million shares. Jcic Asset Management reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Wendell David Associate Inc holds 0.04% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 4,311 shares. 39,091 were accumulated by Citizens Northern Corp. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank has invested 0.16% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Sigma Invest Counselors reported 5,368 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.43% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37 billion for 21.12 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65 billion and $668.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 17,638 shares to 149,534 shares, valued at $18.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 138,843 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (FXI).

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Nasdaq Today: Celgene, Ulta, Caesarsâ€™ Buyout – Investorplace.com” on June 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Citigroup, DSW, Celgene and Zions – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Plunged in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: HAL, ADBE, CELG – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 22,148 shares to 1.45M shares, valued at $83.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Petro (NYSE:OXY) by 199,219 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.54M shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.45 earnings per share, up 31.72% or $0.59 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 9.43 P/E if the $2.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gideon Capital reported 4,161 shares stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 89,522 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd has 0.7% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 31,954 shares. 306,913 were reported by Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma. Sib Limited Liability holds 3.18% or 45,477 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc invested in 0.03% or 3,795 shares. Hikari Ltd owns 35,370 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. New Jersey-based Pathstone Family Office Lc has invested 0.02% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Aviance Prtn Ltd Co reported 13,394 shares. Wesbanco Bank & Trust Incorporated holds 27,734 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Brinker Cap Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 3,687 shares. Amer Gru Inc reported 0.5% stake. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 1.03M shares. Seabridge Invest Limited Liability Corporation, a New Jersey-based fund reported 900 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Limited Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).