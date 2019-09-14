Pictet North America Advisors Sa Has Lowered Flir Sys (FLIR) Position by $591,300 as Stock Value Declined; As Quanta Services (Pwr) (PWR) Stock Value Declined, Greenhaven Associates Decreased by $550,392 Its Position

Pictet North America Advisors Sa decreased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (FLIR) by 33.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa sold 10,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% . The institutional investor held 21,735 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18 million, down from 32,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Flir Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $52.74. About 349,631 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q REV. $439.6M, EST. $397.8M; 26/04/2018 – Flir Systems Settles U.S. Export-Controls Case; 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 42C; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-L3’s growth strategy guided by credit rating risk; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Extends CEO Jim Cannon’s Employment Agreement Through April 2022; 28/03/2018 – FLIR Provides Thermal Imaging for Next Generation DJI Zenmuse XT2 Dual-Sensor Commercial Drone Camera; 17/05/2018 – Lorex launches 2K Super HD Security Camera System Giveaway; 25/04/2018 – FLIR Systems to pay $30 mln to settle U.S. allegations -State Dept; 25/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPT SAYS IT HAS REACHED $30 MLN SETTLEMENT WITH FLIR SYSTEMS TO RESOLVE ALLEGED VIOLATIONS OF ARMS EXPORT CONTROL ACT; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased its stake in Quanta Services Inc (Pwr) (PWR) by 0.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 14,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The hedge fund held 2.77M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105.87M, down from 2.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Quanta Services Inc (Pwr) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $38.11. About 1.48 million shares traded or 12.74% up from the average. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Rev $2.42B; 25/04/2018 – Quanta Successfully Completes Pilot Treatments in France; 09/03/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Feb Rev NT$64.29B; 11/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. 1Q Net Profit NT$2.73B Vs NT$2.79B; 16/05/2018 – Quanta Services Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q OPER PROFIT NT$4.11B, EST. NT$5.23B; 18/04/2018 – Quanta Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ASETEK RECEIVES CONFIRMATION OF HPC AWARD FROM QUANTA COMPUTER; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.95

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs (Gs) (NYSE:GS) by 34,494 shares to 3.38 million shares, valued at $691.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.97 EPS, up 18.29% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.82 per share. PWR’s profit will be $137.95 million for 9.82 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Quanta Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 304.17% EPS growth.

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65B and $687.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 36,992 shares to 116,568 shares, valued at $19.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 11,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment is 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 33 investors sold FLIR shares while 129 reduced holdings. only 51 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 115.23 million shares or 0.67% more from 114.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blair William & Il, Illinois-based fund reported 11,067 shares. Qs Investors Limited stated it has 1,536 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 27 were accumulated by Camarda Fincl Ltd Liability Com. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.1% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Amica Mutual Insurance Com reported 0.03% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Legacy Private Tru reported 7,080 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.18 million shares. Westwood Grp accumulated 284,122 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.06% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Orca Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 16,835 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust holds 0.03% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) or 581,032 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). 3.89M were reported by Cap Ww Invsts. Citadel Advsr Ltd Llc owns 261,237 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 186 were accumulated by Reilly Financial Limited Liability.

Analysts await FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. FLIR’s profit will be $80.01 million for 22.35 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by FLIR Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.36% EPS growth.

