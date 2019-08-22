Pictet North America Advisors Sa Has Lifted Its Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $12.56 Million as Valuation Declined; Blackstone Group LP (BX) Share Price Rose While Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Increased Position by $1.02 Million

Pictet North America Advisors Sa increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 654.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa bought 69,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 79,576 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.52M, up from 10,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $456.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $175.24. About 9.92 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/03/2018 – Alibaba invests additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada; 02/04/2018 – Hungry tech giant Alibaba Group Holding swallows up China’s biggest food delivery app; 29/05/2018 – The investment would be Alibaba’s third in a Chinese courier after buying a minority stakes in YTO Express and Best Inc; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – EXCLUDING CONSOLIDATION OF ELE.ME AND CAINIAO NETWORK, EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE OVER 50%; 17/05/2018 – Seven Ages, China’s Leading Musical Production Company, Announces B+ Financing from the Alibaba Live Entertainment Business Group; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S TSAI: US CHINA TRADE WAR WILL ‘HURT AMERICAN FARMERS’; 02/05/2018 – Navicat Monitor is now available on Alibaba Cloud Marketplace; 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $230 FROM $220; 27/03/2018 – In China payment war, Walmart places bet on Tencent; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV TO ACQUIRE IKANG FOR $41.20 CASH/A SHR

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 12.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 261,240 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.14M, up from 231,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $49.46. About 5.20M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 04/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE, PIF OF SAUDI ARABIA MOU NON BINDING; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 21/05/2018 – IHS Markit to Acquire lpreo from Blackstone and Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking; 26/03/2018 – PAG TO GET STRATEGIC MINORITY INVESTMENT FROM BLACKSTONE FUND; 30/05/2018 – SOLUS ALTERNATIVE ASSET MANAGEMENT – OTHER TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 07/05/2018 – GRAMERCY PROPERTY TO BE ACQUIRED BY BLACKSTONE FOR $27.50/SHR; 16/05/2018 – Blackstone’s Canada Housing Cousin Says Rentals Just Heating Up; 13/04/2018 – Burberry Names Blackstone Group’s Gerry Murphy as Chairman; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone Could Pay Termiation Fee of $336 Million to LaSalle; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS CO, TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE ANNOUNCED THAT THEY SIGNED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY

More notable recent The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The Blackstone Group L.P. (BX)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tallgrass Energy LP: The Blackstone Factor – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BC Partners confirms investment by Blackstone – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Dropbox, Occidental Petroleum And More – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Blackstone Hires Ram Jagannath as a Senior Managing Director for Growth Equity Investing – Business Wire” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Banking owns 63,654 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 10 stated it has 0.8% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 849 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 71,249 were accumulated by Financial Bank Hapoalim Bm. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 1.06M shares. Chase Inv Counsel Corp owns 7,429 shares. Citigroup holds 892,232 shares. Bancshares Of The West reported 17,781 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Royal Bancshares Of Canada owns 10.47M shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co owns 0.01% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 44,058 shares. Paw Capital Corporation accumulated 15,000 shares. Cordasco Fincl invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Morgan Stanley has invested 0.33% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Chesley Taft & Associates Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 36,575 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 35,546 shares.

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alarm Com Hldgs Inc by 60,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $3.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc (Put) by 21,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kkr & Co Inc.