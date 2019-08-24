Pictet North America Advisors Sa Has Increased Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake by $12.56 Million; Exelon (EXC) Holder Moody National Bank Trust Division Upped Its Position by $5.36 Million

Pictet North America Advisors Sa increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 654.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa bought 69,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 79,576 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.52M, up from 10,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $428.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $7.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.54. About 20.12 million shares traded or 0.97% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – UNIT ENTERED MARKETING COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIMAMA AND YOUKU TUDOU; 30/05/2018 – SHENZHEN CLOU ELECTRONICS 002121.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING AFFILIATE ON COOPERATION IN AREAS SUCH AS CLOUD COMPUTING, BIG DATA AND ARTIFICIAL…; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYS UK-BASED DNAFIT, A GLOBAL LEADER; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba said to mull buying Rocket Internet’s Pakistan unit – Bloomberg; 26/03/2018 – Alibaba and Ford unveil car vending machine in Guangzhou; 30/05/2018 – China’s Wanda Group, Tencent team up for ‘smart retail’; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba May List Depositary Receipts if China Rules Permit; 23/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 23; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA TO COOPERATE ON E-COMMERCE SERVICES

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 18851.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 107,265 shares as the company's stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 107,834 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.41 million, up from 569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $44.88. About 5.86M shares traded or 5.87% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500.

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 56,701 shares to 123,080 shares, valued at $23.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowe’s Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 82,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,919 shares, and cut its stake in Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM).

