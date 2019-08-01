Pictet North America Advisors Sa Has Increased Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding by $12.56 Million; Ghost Tree Capital Increased Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 328.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.02 million, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $77.59. About 562,645 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM : PLANS LUMASIRAN PHASE 3 STUDY IN MID-2018; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.41; 08/05/2018 – Poised to launch its first marketing effort, Alnylam makes a big leap into CNS diseases and Alzheimer’s $ALNY; 08/05/2018 – Alnylam Reports Preclinical Data Demonstrating Central Nervous System (CNS) Delivery of RNAi Therapeutics; 24/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – IN NEW POST-HOC ANALYSIS, PATISIRAN REDUCED COMPOSITE RATE OF ALL-CAUSE HOSPITALIZATION, MORTALITY BY ABOUT 50%, RELATIVE TO PLACEBO; 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REGENERON WILL CONTRIBUTE RESEARCH ON HEPATOCYTE-EXPRESSED, GENETICALLY-VALIDATED HSD17B13 TARGET; 07/05/2018 – MDCO: INCLISIRAN DATA SHOWS CUTS IN SUBTYPES OF BAD CHOLESTEROL; 11/05/2018 – Meadow Creek Adds Alnylam, Exits Spirit Air: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Alnylam, Airbnb, Uber; 03/05/2018 – Alnylam Expects Topline Results in 2019, Possible NDA Submission in Early 2020

Pictet North America Advisors Sa increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 654.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa bought 69,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 79,576 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.52 million, up from 10,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $450.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $173.11. About 14.53 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 21/03/2018 – In India, digital gold sellers hope trickle will become a rush; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba gobbles up food delivery app; 27/03/2018 – Alaska Governor: Tech giant Alibaba Group joins Opportunity Alaska: China Trade Mission; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Group and the Government of Thailand Enter into Strategic Partnership in Support of Thailand 4.0; 26/04/2018 – Alibaba Cloud Receives MySQL Corporate Contributor Award; 18/04/2018 – China’s JD.com makes push to lure European luxury brands; 08/05/2018 – AGTech, Alibaba’s Next Crown Jewel. Update III; 10/04/2018 – Dubai’s Alibabacoin says Alibaba has no monopoly on ‘magic’ name; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $2.26B; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma Challenges Mark Zuckerberg to `Fix’ Facebook

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65B and $668.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (CWB) by 14,121 shares to 499,324 shares, valued at $26.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EWL) by 19,431 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 228,726 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK).

