Pictet North America Advisors Sa Has Increased Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding by $12.56 Million as Stock Declined; Df Dent & Co Stake In Trimble (TRMB) Was Boosted

Df Dent & Co Inc increased its stake in Trimble Inc (TRMB) by 4.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc bought 119,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% . The institutional investor held 2.73 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.35M, up from 2.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Trimble Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $36.65. About 720,936 shares traded. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 20.81% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 23/04/2018 – Trimble Unveils Pan-India Program To Train Next Generation Construction Industry Professionals; 07/05/2018 – Correct: Trimble 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 23/05/2018 – FTC: 20181171: Trimble Inc.; Bain Capital Fund XI, L.P; 24/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC TRMB.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $44; 07/05/2018 – TRIMBLE 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 40C; 23/04/2018 – Trimble Expects to Close Viewpoint Deal in 3; 20/04/2018 – TRIMBLE BUYS ASSETS OF FABSUITE TO EXPAND STEEL FABRICATION; 23/04/2018 – Trimble and Kobelco Announce Trimble Ready Option for Select Kobelco Excavator Models; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE: VIEWPOINT TO CONTRIBUTE $200M OF NON-GAAP REV. IN 2019; 16/05/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR AN UNSECURED REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY IN THE AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $1.25 BILLION

Pictet North America Advisors Sa increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 654.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa bought 69,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 79,576 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.52M, up from 10,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $427.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.46% or $7.67 during the last trading session, reaching $164.24. About 17.40 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 23/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES EXTENDS GAINS TO AS MUCH AS 28%; 04/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Bets Better Payoff; 12/03/2018 – China’s Ofo Raises $866 Million in Funding Round Led by Alibaba; 14/03/2018 – Hangzhou may build road for autonomous-driving cars, sources say; may benefit Alibaba, Geely; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – ELE.ME WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE IN ITS OWN BRAND AND WORK CLOSELY WITH ITS EXISTING PARTNERS AND MERCHANTS; 25/03/2018 – Alibaba to release unlimited data package for own apps with China Unicom, sources say; 08/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: ROCKET INTERNET SE: ALIBABA ACQUIRES DARAZ; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma Challenges Mark Zuckerberg to `Fix’ Facebook; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Sees 2019 Revenue Growth Above 60%: TOPLive

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65 billion and $668.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (CWB) by 14,121 shares to 499,324 shares, valued at $26.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 10,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,177 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (OEF).

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why I’m Taking Profits On Alibaba – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Chinese Cloud Services Rivalry Heats Up As Alibaba, Tencent Face Off – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Seem More Optimistic As Trade, Bond Market Worries Ease – Benzinga” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold TRMB shares while 105 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 220.63 million shares or 0.44% more from 219.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis LP owns 41,717 shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank accumulated 45,218 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset Management holds 0% or 3,779 shares. 86,542 are owned by Reliant Inv Mgmt Lc. 837,800 are held by Swiss Bank. Numerixs Investment Techs has 5,000 shares. Summit Creek Advisors Limited Company owns 5,510 shares. 2.45M are owned by D E Shaw Communications. Wilkins Investment Counsel holds 2.06% or 169,175 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk Corporation reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Cornerstone Cap has 2.82% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 422,831 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested 0.01% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 69,871 shares. 1,100 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards And Inc. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% or 72,513 shares in its portfolio.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson And Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 9,084 shares to 105,673 shares, valued at $14.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) by 8,421 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,433 shares, and cut its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

More notable recent Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: MDY, ZBRA, DPZ, TRMB – Nasdaq” on March 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Trimble Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Don’t Sell Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – MDY, ZBRA, DPZ, TRMB – Nasdaq” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MDY, NVR, TRMB, FDS: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.