Pictet North America Advisors Sa Has Cut Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Holding By $2.76 Million; MACE SECURITY INTERNATIONAL (MACE) Shorts Up By 133.33%

MACE SECURITY INTERNATIONAL INC (OTCMKTS:MACE) had an increase of 133.33% in short interest. MACE’s SI was 700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 133.33% from 300 shares previously. With 8,500 avg volume, 0 days are for MACE SECURITY INTERNATIONAL INC (OTCMKTS:MACE)’s short sellers to cover MACE’s short positions. It closed at $0.34 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Pictet North America Advisors Sa decreased Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) stake by 12.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pictet North America Advisors Sa sold 34,994 shares as Astrazeneca Plc (AZN)’s stock rose 16.22%. The Pictet North America Advisors Sa holds 240,974 shares with $19.26M value, down from 275,968 last quarter. Astrazeneca Plc now has $113.53 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $43.66. About 1.72 million shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE lll STUDY OF TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) AND COTELLIC (COBIMETINIB) IN PEOPLE WITH HEAVILY PRE-TREATED LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC COLORECTAL CANCER; 06/04/2018 – CLOVIS WINS FDA APPROVAL FOR EXPANDED USE OF RUBRACA; 21/05/2018 – INOVIO OPENS PHASE 2 TRIAL FOR VGX-3100 TO TREAT HPV; 03/04/2018 – FDA boost for AstraZeneca cancer therapy; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Analysis Concludes the Trial Has Met Its Second of Two Primary Endpoints; 11/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA – GALATHEA PHASE lll TRIAL DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF A STATISTICALLY-SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION OF EXACERBATIONS IN PATIENTS WITH COPD; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: LOKELMATM Approved in U.S. for the Treatment of Adults With Hyperkalemia; 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Luye Pharma to Pay $538M Plus a Milestone Payment; 08/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – TO RECEIVE UPFRONT PAYMENT AND FUTURE PAYMENTS; 18/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA: FDA OKS TAGRISSO AS 1ST-LINE TREATMENT FOR NSCLC

Among 2 analysts covering AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AstraZeneca had 16 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co given on Monday, April 1. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, February 14.

Pictet North America Advisors Sa increased Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) stake by 17,638 shares to 149,534 valued at $18.25 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Inc stake by 425,646 shares and now owns 552,478 shares. Wisdomtree Tr (ELD) was raised too.

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 36.62% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.17B for 24.26 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.36% negative EPS growth.

