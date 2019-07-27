Pictet North America Advisors Sa Has Boosted Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position by $12.56 Million; As Dish Network Cl A (DISH) Share Price Rose, Us Bancorp De Decreased Position

Us Bancorp De decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp Cl A (DISH) by 82.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De sold 14,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,072 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98,000, down from 17,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Dish Network Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $39.51. About 4.89 million shares traded or 73.18% up from the average. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 9.61% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP – CO FOCUSED ON THE BUILD-OUT OF FIRST PHASE IOT 5G NETWORK, WHICH IS THE NARROWBAND NETWORK- CONF CALL; 26/03/2018 – Dish Backs U.S. Case Against AT&T, Claims Threat to Sling TV; 10/04/2018 – DISH Alliance Group strengthens ISPs with broadband sales support, video offerings; 02/05/2018 – DISH app now on Android TV; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cites Continued Deterioration of DISH’s Operating Profile, Declines in Pay-TV Subscribers; 13/03/2018 DISH names The Richards Group its new creative agency of record; 08/05/2018 – DISH EXECUTIVES SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISH: SLING TV ADDED 91K USERS FOR TOTAL OF 2.3M UP FROM 1.7; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CALL; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Downgrades DISH’s IDR to ‘B+’; Outlook Negative

Pictet North America Advisors Sa increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 654.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa bought 69,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,576 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.52M, up from 10,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $465.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $178.74. About 15.17 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 03/04/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUY FULL OWNERSHIP OF CHINA DELIVERY PLATFORM ELE.ME; 12/03/2018 – IKANG: PROPOSAL FROM YUNFENG, ALIBABA FOR $20/ADS; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB 603881.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO COOPERATE WITH ALIBABA TO BUILD FIVE DATA CENTRE PROJECTS; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S JOE TSAI SPEAKS ON BTV; 05/04/2018 – First Class of Asian Entrepreneurs Graduates from UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School’s eFounders Fellowship Program; 09/04/2018 – SenseTime: Alibaba Group Led Funding Round; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 million in Indian e-retailer Paytm E-Commerce; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA for Core Commerce $3.54B; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon is, says CEO of Swatch; 23/03/2018 – Alibaba eyes China “listing” as early as mid-year – IFR

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.65 EPS, down 21.69% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.83 per share. DISH’s profit will be $305.39 million for 15.20 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.56 million activity. DEFRANCO JAMES bought $444,000 worth of stock.

